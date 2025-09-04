RIP Giorgio Armani, Fashion's King of Sleek and Chic
Designer Giorgio Armani has passed away today, September 4, 2025, at the age of 91. With him goes an era of Italian chic fashion that can never be recaptured.
The Italian designer established his company in 1975, bringing Italian sleekness to the world through clothing, fragrances and more. He pushed red carpet fashion into the mainstream, proliferating gowns and silhouettes starlets and actors still rely on today. Just this past week, Armani Privé dominated headlines at the Venice Film Festival, 50 years past his first menswear collection in Milan.
In a statement to the press, the Armani Group said: "Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.”
The work he poured himself into during his final days will live on forever, having helped pioneer the concept of "sleek and chic" that defined Italian fashion for decades. He is remembered as ruthlessly dedicated to the female form in fashion, glamor, and the suiting that came to be synonymous with menswear himself. That the signature cool of the Armani brand crossed the rigid boundaries of menswear and womenswear at all is testament to his impact on the industry, let alone utility of fashion in pop culture.
Below is just a sampling of the many images of Armani and his muses that live on in the Getty Archives, arranged below by subject and vibe.
Some of my favorite im
ages are those of him with his models and other designers, the joy of fashion written so plainly across his face.
The massive group portrait of Italian designers from 1977 is particular notable, including many familiar names and faces: Walter Albini for Trell, Jean Baptiste Caumont, Mariuccia Mandelli for Krizia, Muriel Grateau for Mario Valentino, Giorgio Armani, Anna Fendi, Tai and Rosita Missoni, Aldo Ferrante and Gianni Versace for Callaghan Complice
There's also so many photos of Armani in his home, or at work, that exude the chic and eccentric Italian sensibilities he channeled through his fashion.
And here's a photo of him with Lil' Kim.
I similarly love these old photos of him with Naomi Campbell and Donatella Versace, because I am a simple woman with simple pleasures and am easy to please in the Getty archives.
Armani was no stranger to celebrities, having dressed just about every single one of them in his entire career. Here he is with the likes of Linda Evangelista, Barbra Streisand, Martin Scorsese, Sophia Loren, Victoria Beckham, Winona Ryder, Anna Wintour, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.
Here he is surrounded by his many Armani men, each in their own way a harbinger for the types that soon rock his clothes around the world.
The image that stood out to me most in the hundreds of Getty pages I clicked through today, however, is this. He stands with a model he's just draped in an eternal roll of fabric, check and print stretching out past the camera into eternity. His face is solemn, composed, while she seems close to fainting from the glamor threatening to overwhelm everything.
Rest in peace, Giorgio Armani. Make sure the angel's speedos are extra tight and chic up there.
Photos via Getty
From Your Site Articles
- The Best and Most Questionable Looks at the Golden Globes ›
- Sergio Salerni Produced Iconic Italian Runways ›
- The Looks Worth Talking About From the 2026 Venice Film Festival ›
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Role Model Isn’t In Kansas Anymore
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 August
Internet
Quen Blackwell Takes Over
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
11 August
Music
Ravyn Lenae Enjoys the View
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
04 August
Beauty
Lizzo Is Living and Loving IRL
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
31 July
Music
JoJo Wants To Feel Alive
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Porsche Cooper / Hair by Dom Forlette / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Porsche Cooper / Hair by Dom Forlette / Set design by Allegra Peyton
25 July