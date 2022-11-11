Tumblr Trolls Twitter By Selling Two Useless Blue Checkmarks For $7.99

Tumblr is offering users the ultimate buy one get one free sale.

On the heels of the disastrous rollout of Elon Musk's paid Twitter verification plan, the good folks over at Tumblr have decided to one-up the competition by selling not one but two blue checks for the same exact price. Talk about a bargain!

On Thursday, November 10, the microblogging platform announced its brand new "Tumblr Important Blue Internet Checkmark" program, which allows people to purchase double the clout for a one-time fee of $7.99 versus Twitter Blue's monthly subscription model. And just to hammer the joke home, the URL for the announcement is obviously "hi-were-introducing-completely-useless-blue."

"That's cheaper than some other places," as Tumblr wrote in a blog post about the trolly initiative. "Why, you ask? Why not? Nothing matters! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯."

Tumblr's little joke comes on the heels of Musk's controversial attempt to increase Twitter's profit margins by expanding the site's existing Twitter Blue program, which already offered additional features for $4.99 a month. As such, the tech billionaire introduced a new $19.99 subscription option that allows anyone to purchase a coveted blue checkmark and forces already-verified users to subscribe within 90 days before losing their checks.

So far though, the policy has created extreme confusion, disinformation and chaos, as there's been a huge surge in fake accounts impersonating brands, celebrities, reporters and politicians, including LeBron James, George W. Bush and even Twitter itself. Not only that, but Musk also appeared to semi-acknowledge the issue as well in a previous tweet stating that you had to "specify that you are a parody account" after several users such as H3H3 Productions' Ethan Klein and Kathy Griffin were suspended for jokingly pretending to be the SpaceX founder. So as noted by CNBC, Twitter has appeared to suspend the program for now.

Neither Twitter nor Musk have publicly commented on Tumblr's troll. In the meantime though, show everyone how influential you really are by getting your own "Important Blue Internet Checkmarks" here.