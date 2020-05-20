At last week's PAPER x Club Quarantine, we called in Rico Nasty, Ashnikko and Lolo Zouaï to deliver remote DJ sets packed with bops, from Rico dropping her own feature on 100 gecs' "ringtone" remix to Ashnikko powering through her discography of viral hits ("Tantrum," "Working Bitch"). The Zoom party's drag performer, The Ugly One, was everything but, and performed to a leak of "Free Woman" off Lady Gaga's forthcoming album Chromatica, as well as the criminally underrated Born This Way deep cut, "Heavy Metal Lover." (Little Monsters went wild in the chat).

Some people danced in jock straps, while others ate ramen on camera in the pajamas they haven't removed all week. Anything goes at Club Q, the biggest — and most persistent — nightly rave on the internet.

Yes, it's somehow Wednesday again, which means PAPER x Club Quarantine is back with another three-hour party featuring special guest DJs. Tove Lo, who released Sunshine Kitty in 2019, will close out the night in anticipation of her new song, "Sadder Badder Cooler," out May 22. DeathbyRomy is also celebrating a brand new track, "Kiss Me Goodbye," coming Friday, which follows her perfectly abrasive 2019 EP, Love u – to Death. BigKlit will drop by to guest DJ, fresh off her Trippie Redd collab, "Beautiful," in addition to Tei Shi, who's prepping a big 2020 project (Stream its lead single, "Die 4 Ur Love"). Finally, "Bet" singer A l l i e will come through the party, with a drag performance from Chicago queen Khloe Park.

Love Bailey, the "Scarlet Woman," will host PAPER x Club Q all night long to rev up the Zoom chat and raise money for her Savage Ranch Artist Residency fundraiser. "The Savage Ranch is an international creative community located in the Southern California Desert of Temecula," Bailey's GoFundMe reads. "We are dedicated to giving visionaries, activists, and artists a chance to to create art, live, work and explore their creative fantasies in a place free from any gender and sexual discrimination."

For entrance into PAPER x Club Quarantine, you'll need a Zoom code, which will be announced to the public right here tonight at 9 PM EST. Stans, you'll want to watch this space closely — and run, don't walk, to enter the party.