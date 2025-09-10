Long Live Iconic 'Big Brother' Villainess Rachel Reilly

I have not tuned into Big Brother in years, mostly due to the political controversies that surrounded the show in recent years. But like most reality TV obsessed millennial news media employees, I remember exactly where I was when Rachel Reilly sauntered into the backyard of the Big Brother house to beef with Ragan Fox.

While my allegiance in 2010 during the show's 12th season was with Fox, it's no denying that Reilly left an incredible mark on both the competition and format of the show. It's no wonder the fandom is in an uproar that she was eliminated in during a twist competition on season 27 this week, with many claiming they plan to drop the show entirely. Even past contestants are chiming in to voice their shock over her exit from the house and onto the jury — Fox included!

As the story goes, viewers of the live streams that underscore the competition were clued into Reilly's elimination during a challenge early. After a series of puzzles she failed to complete, she was dropped from the house and sent packing to the jury. With only nine people left in the competition going into the surprise elimination, and her dominance of the social game, many were left wondering where the show could possibly go from here. To those that don't really go here, it's like if The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie K posted a shady Instagram story about Whitney Rose's jewelry line and was fired from the cast without any explanation.

In her exit speech, Reilly proclaimed: "Don't think I'm gonna make your jury roundtable easy, because that's what you want, You're gonna have to work to win this game. You are gonna have to fight and get blood on your hands because I did. And I've done it three times now." She concluded with a warning to the other houseguests. "Don't think that you can show up in those final two chairs, and I'm gonna let you guys get off easy. Because if you want to be a legend like me, then you have to work for it and earn it."

On Instagram, her former nemesis Fox, who's fight with Reilly remains among the most explosive reality television moments of the 2010s, told fans: "In a fit of cookie-induced rage, I once called @rachelereillyvillegas a 'red-headed parrot from hell.' But she's really the mythical phoenix, the storied bird that rises from the ash. I'm hoping against hope that some twist will yank her from the fires of her 'sacrifice,' whatever 'sacrifice' means this season and let her properly finish her game." He added that "There's a reason so many of us--even her once-sworn enemies--have rooted for her during her return. At her core, Rachel is kind, forgiving, hilarious, and a lot of fun. But she also understands the assignment and knows how to light up a season." If somehow one has never seen their legendary fight, which makes his praise of Reilly and defense of her even more incredible, sit that ass down and tune in below. Long live Rachel Reilly, Big Brother's villainess turned phoenix!