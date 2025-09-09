Ariana Grande Spares Fans from the Perils of Dynamic Pricing

Everyone say "Thank you, Ariana."

The pop star is set to go on her first tour in seven years to support her eternal sunshine album and demand is, surprisingly, sky high. Fans who signed up for access to presale tickets were able to wait in a digital queue this morning. Still, even with the advanced access, Arianators found themselves in queues of upwards of 90,000 people. The pent up demand has already led her to add dates, and calls are getting loud for her to shift from playing arenas to stadiums.



That said, the potential frustration has been tempered by the fact that Grande, unlike here pop peers such as Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, chose to forgo dynamic pricing on this tour. Potential concertgoers posted elated screenshots that confirm that prices for tickets to the Eternal Sunshine tour have been determined "in advance."

Dynamic pricing has become a massive source of financial stress for pop fans in recent years. The practice, which uses algorithms to determine price for concert tickets based on demand, has shot up the cost for certain big tent tours. For example, Lady Gaga's highly anticipated Mayhem Ball saw "nosebleed seats starting at $600," Yahoo reported in select cities, leading to disappointment and anger from Little Monsters who would love to see Gaga's epic showing, but who simply cannot afford it.

Grande's decision to not turn on dynamic pricing will surely mean a lesser profit for her, but her consumer-friendly choice has implicitly put the spotlight back on her pop star peers who chose to use the pricing tool to increase their margins. One post on X, noted that Grande's decision reveals "how greedy some [people] are."

It's possible that the good PR and fan sentiment Grande is receiving for this business decision will begin to turn the tide on the pricing practice. Hopefully, in the near future, the reputational cost of turning dynamic pricing on may outweigh its short term benefits. If and when that day comes, pop fans will be able to rest easy, knowing that they won't suddenly find their bill for a nosebleed seat to be upwards of $600.