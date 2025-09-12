PAPER Kicks Off Fashion Week with aespa and Amazon Music
This past Wednesday, New York City’s most fashionable gathered at celebrity hotspot Temple Bar for the season’s premiere PAPER Fashion Week Kickoff Party, presented by our friends at Amazon Music.
The festivities doubled as a celebration of aespa, one of the world’s biggest K-pop groups and 2023 PAPER cover stars, fresh off the heels of the release of their sixth mini album, Rich Man.
aespa members — KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, and NINGNING — all attended the kickoff and gave guests an exclusive first listen to the alternative version of their lead single “Rich Man” featuring Iranian-Dutch singer Sevdaliza (out now streaming on Amazon Music here). Prior to the special preview, PAPER president Jason Ve introduced the group, and welcomed party attendees into another busy fashion week season.
Notably, the PAPER Kickoff was the first New York event this year with all aespa members together, as well as their first PAPER event appearance since their 2023 cover.
The guest list included some of pop culture’s most notable names, with appearances from mgk, who recently released his pop punk opus lost americana, rapper Lil Tjay, pop star Rhea Raj, actor Sam Li, singers Madison Rose and Zach Gordon, DJ Griffin Maxwell Brooks, Ramisha Sattar, Evan Lazarus and DJ SONI withanEYE who provided good vibes throughout the night.
The evening was a quintessential PAPER moment and an exciting start to what will surely be yet another busy and inspiring New York Fashion Week. Want to keep the whiplash and buzz going? Check out Amazon Music’s exclusive merch collections with aespa here, and the K-POP NOW playlist below for the perfect soundtrack to get you through this year’s most fashionable week.
Photography: Anneliese Horowitz
Producer: Sloan Abihaidar
President: Jason Ve
CCO & CEO: Brian Calle
From Your Site Articles
- Bask in aespa's Digital Glow ›
- aespa Is Primed to Conquer the Digital Age ›
- aespa Shatters Records With New Mini-Album 'Girls' ›
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Role Model Isn’t In Kansas Anymore
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 August
Internet
Quen Blackwell Takes Over
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
11 August
Music
Ravyn Lenae Enjoys the View
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
04 August
Beauty
Lizzo Is Living and Loving IRL
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
31 July
Music
JoJo Wants To Feel Alive
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Porsche Cooper / Hair by Dom Forlette / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Porsche Cooper / Hair by Dom Forlette / Set design by Allegra Peyton
25 July