The floor at Knockdown Center was already damp by the time Cece Natalie floated onstage in her wings. Kids in bunny ears and mesh tops passed around vapes and poppers, while others climbed the bleachers just to people-watch. This past Saturday, New York–based rap collective Surf Gang took over the Queens venue on a rainy night — and the kids turned out. “On paper it shouldn’t make sense, but in the room it all connects,” Surf Gang’s Evil Giane told me of the lineup, which included Snow Strippers , Cece Natalie, Lazer Dim and a surprise cameo from Ian .

The pit was a mix of vape smoke, glitter, and chaos. Some kids crashed against the barricade, others sat cross-legged in the corner scrolling their phones. At one point, someone was watching SpongeBob on a DS — the kind of detail that had Reddit debating “concert etiquette” the next morning. Depending on who you asked, it was either the worst crowd imaginable or the most accurate reflection of what this scene actually is: half rave, half punk show, half Gen Z slumber party. Snow Strippers shut it down. Cece’s wings made the stage feel bigger than it was, and when Ian popped up with Lazer Dim, the pit lost its mind. “I’d never performed at a venue like that in the U.S.,” Ian tells PAPER. “It felt different, in a good way.” Giane, who had been walking the floor earlier like a proud dad, later called it Surf Gang’s “biggest and cleanest” New York show yet — not just another underground scramble, but a marker of where this movement is headed. Snow Strippers shut it down. Cece’s wings made the stage feel bigger than it was, and when Ian popped up with Lazer Dim, the pit lost its mind. “I’d never performed at a venue like that in the U.S.,” Ian tells PAPER. “It felt different, in a good way.” Giane, who had been walking the floor earlier like a proud dad, later called it Surf Gang’s “biggest and cleanest” New York show yet — not just another underground scramble, but a marker of where this movement is headed.

By the end, Knockdown felt less like a concert and more like a clubhouse: sweaty, chaotic, but weirdly wholesome. Surf Gang pulled off the rare trick of making a massive Queens venue feel intimate, with strangers turning into friends between mosh pile-ups. And then there was Ian: showing up out of nowhere with Alex Consani and crashing Lazer Dim’s set like the night’s secret level. After all that, we caught up with Evil Giane, Cece Natalie and Ian to talk about what it meant from the stage side.

What was the vision for the show? Evil Giane: It was really wholesome. Everybody went crazy and killed it. Each set had a different vibe, but the crowd was excited every time the energy shifted. Lazer bringing out Ian was unexpected, and of course Snow Strippers killed it as always. How would you compare this to past Surf Gang shows in New York? Evil Giane: This was definitely the biggest and cleanest one we’ve done here. Usually our shows are a little more run-and-gun, even if the venues are good. But this one felt the most put-together production-wise, like the best we’ve done so far in New York. What stood out to you about the crowd? Evil Giane: There were a lot of people, even though it was raining. Everyone looked super cool. You had kids on their phones in the corners, people vibing on the bleachers, Gen Z everywhere just hanging out. It was headless energy but fun to watch. What was the thought process behind the lineup? Evil Giane: We wanted to keep the same energy as our other shows. On paper it might not make sense, but once you’re there you see how it all connects. It’s different artists with the same vibe, the same world. What’s next for Surf Gang? Evil Giane: More of everything — way more music, shows, merch, pop-ups. We just did a weed collab with a friend and people loved it, even just for the packaging as a collector’s item. That opened the door for maybe doing more collabs in that space. More of everything — way more music, shows, merch, pop-ups. We just did a weed collab with a friend and people loved it, even just for the packaging as a collector’s item. That opened the door for maybe doing more collabs in that space.

What did this show mean to you, and how would you describe the overall vibe of the night? Cece Natalie: It was definitely one of my top few favorite shows I’ve ever done. Knockdown is one of my favorite venues — there’s a magic to it. I even wore my wings to solidify the magic of that night. It was very social, too. I remember helping fans fix their makeup in the green room with my makeup bag. How would you describe your fans, and what makes them special? Cece Natalie: I thought the crowd would go completely dead during the slower songs I played, but instead I saw them doing the phone flashlight thing. I think I happy cried a little inside. I’m glad I can feel supported no matter what songs I choose to play, or choose not to play. Ian, you made a surprise appearance with Lazer Dim at Knockdown. How did that come together? Ian: Lazer’s my boy. I’d been thinking about maybe asking him if I could pull up, but then he actually called me the day before like, “Yo, I’ve got this show tomorrow night — come out, do a song.” We’d just dropped something together, and we’ve been homies for about eight months now, so it made sense. I’d never performed at a venue like that in the U.S. — only my own tour or festivals. It felt different, in a good way. What was your impression of the show and the venue? Ian: It was super packed. Knockdown’s a legendary spot. We literally had to walk through the crowd from the green room to get onstage, which was bizarre but cool. Were you familiar with Surf Gang and Snow Strippers before this? Ian: Yeah, I’ve known about Surf Gang since I was like 16 or 17 — super early days just from Instagram friends posting stuff. I’ve always thought they were dope. Snow Strippers I just got put onto recently by my camera guy, and I loved them immediately. Yeah, I’ve known about Surf Gang since I was like 16 or 17 — super early days just from Instagram friends posting stuff. I’ve always thought they were dope. Snow Strippers I just got put onto recently by my camera guy, and I loved them immediately.