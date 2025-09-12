Lindsay Lohan Hung Out With Martha Stewart at NYFW

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and we’re seeing double.

Lindsay Lohan and Martha Stewart made a joint appearance outside of L’Agence’s Spring/Summer 2026 presentation on September 9 — their color coordination was immaculate. The pair paused for photos on the red carpet outside of New York Public Library’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, where they rocked complimentary burgundy pieces and platinum blonde locks.

The Freakier Friday actress wore a silky cream slip dress adorned with rosy butterfly and floral print, framing the look with a shaggy statement coat. Stewart posed in a similarly colored two-piece set with a tie-neck detail and platform sandals. This isn’t Lohan’s first fashion week win. The same day, she was spotted en route to the Fendi spy bag relaunch celebration with a dark fur coat, knee-high boots, blackout sunglasses and slicked-back updo, her own cherry-red bag in hand. “I’m in shock. I’ve spent the past day reflecting heavily on this and it’s with a heavy heart that I come to terms with what happened. Lindsay Lohan is officially back to being a fashion it girl. She looks phenomenal at NYFW,” said one user on X .

At last year’s NYFW, Harper’s Bazaar awarded her with “Best Celebrity Look” for her all-grey ensemble at the Michael Kors Runway, which featured a slip dress and tea-length coat with a fur collar. (She popped up in 2023 as well to support her model siblings, Ali and Cody.)

Lohan also stunned just last month on the red carpet for her new spinoff film Freakier Friday in a bejeweled lavender gown – an homage to the purple number she rocked in the finale of the original 2003 project. Fresh off of her first theatrical release since 2013, she’s set to star in and produce an upcoming Hulu drama series, hopefully guaranteeing more red carpet moments to come.

As for Stewart, this is her first appearance at 2025 NYFW. She was also spotted side-by-side that day with Cyndi Lauper at the Libertine runway show, pairing her burgundy look with a grey peacoat. Between starring in a biographical Netflix documentary last year and hosting a reality cooking competition, Stewart makes time for couture. She was just honored by the Tory Burch Foundation in May, where she also rocked platform shoes and a high-necked look. As for Lohan and Stewart, the pair’s connection can be traced back to 2007, when Lohan appeared on Stewart’s show to tag team cream puffs, of all things.