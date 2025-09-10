Can't Stop Crying About Lady Gaga Belting 'Vanish Into You'

I genuinely cannot stop crying about Lady Gaga — typical PAPER editor!

The Mayhem maestro popped on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday to perform a stripped back rendition of "Vanish Into You," which will definitely be the next single at this point. Check it out below:

In typical Gaga fashion, she sat her ass down at the piano to make a bunch of gay people on the internet emotional. The octave shift is particularly haunting, as is the clarity in her vocals and the deep soulfulness the specific timbre of her voice exudes. Also, kudos to her makeup artist Sarah Tanno for pioneering the Mayhem moment's glam. These bleached brows with the waxy skin and peachy lip has become so instantly memorable in the canon of Gaga's artistic personas. Just totally sensational stuff, if I can be so straightforward.

As a lifelong Little Monster, it is similarly moving to see Gaga feel both creatively and personally fulfilled, having long endured a career where the former came at the sacrifice of the latter. After years of grueling bodily injury, mental health battles and various public breakups, Gaga feels totally embodied here. On Instagram, she posted a tribute to Michael Polansky, her fiancé and the man the song is dedicated to. In the accompanying carousel, she even revealed the now famous "picture by our bedside."

I pulled up Tom and Lorenzo, my trusty fashion sources, to clock the styling credits here. The catsuit is Norma Kamali, which endears me to her more, considering my own closet full of Norma Kamali, with Enfants Riches Déprimés platform boots, and Hermés bag and a Laformela leather sleeveless jacket that she ditched prior to the performance. The full look is typical Gaga, and even more typical of the current era. Look at this rah rah bitch go!