Mary-Kate Olsen's Taste in Vintage Is Exactly as You'd Expect

As far as vintage obsessives go, Mary-Kate Olsen is arguably among its deities, serving up rare finds from the likes of Givenchy and Dior that she's collected with her sister Ashley over the years at plenty of red carpets.

These days, the designer is mostly seen in her own creations for The Row, so it's rather exciting then that she's dedicating an entire section of her e-commerce site to other brands. The pieces, which range from archive Comme des Garçons to vintage Chanel Haute Couture, were curated by Mary-Kate alongside fashion executive and vintage expert Marie Blanchet.

Left: Chanel Haute Couture Navy Skirt Suit with Red Piping c. 1970 Right: Issey Miyake Oversized Raincoat c. 1979

Most of the pieces span from the 1980s to the 2010s, including Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto and Pierre Cardin. The cost? "Price Upon Request," the site reads, which directs you to a company email address where you can inquire about each item.

"For sure there are certain designers that I have collected over the years, but in general the approach for this project was very straightforward with pieces of exceptional design that we think will fit into the universe that we are aiming to create at The Row," Mary-Kate told Vogue. "The sale has less to do with increasing interest in vintage and pre-owned clothes—sparked both by the climate change crisis and the pandemic — than it does with instinct."

Pierre Cardin Black Release Tuck Cape

The collection lives under The Row's "Galerie" category, which has housed previous collaborations with gallerists, architects and designers for furniture, art, objects and jewelry. "For us it has always been part of our vision to sell our collections in ever-changing atmospheres, to consider each location as unique and to curate what we sell in each store to enhance the client experience," she added.

In fitting with The Row universe, the archive pieces are an extension of the understated, pared back vibes Mary-Kate and Ashley have established at their label thanks to its neutral palette seen and streamlined shapes. Could minimalist ashtrays be on the horizon next? It wouldn't be out of the question.

John Galliano Black Kimono Dress Spring/Summer 1995