"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for May.

"Euphoria"s Sydney Sweeney Stars in Parade’s New Campaign Sydney's collaboration with the indie underwear brand is what Gen-Z dreams are made of. Acting as the first celebrity face of the Forbes-highlighted lingerie company, Sweeney stuns in Parade's newest campaign for their latest Silky Mesh collection. Featuring genderless bottoms and supportive tops, Parade has no-doubt been changing the intimates game across social media for the last few years, donating $20,000 to Planned Parenthood of New York for this drop. You can shop Parade's latest Silky Mesh drop on their website now.

Saks Honors Stonewall Inn For Pride Located in the heart of Manhattan, Saks Fifth Avenue Department Store is another cultural touchstone alongside the iconic Stonewall Inn. In honor of Pride, the luxury shopping center is partnering with Stonewall's charity endeavor, the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, to transform both insides and outsides of the store. Throughout June, two interactive exhibits inside the store focusing on the history of the 1969 riots and allyship will be available for customers to walk through. Saks' signature window displays will also be transformed for Pride, showcasing never before seen archival images of the Queer rights movement. The celebration continues online, with Saks featuring prominent LGBTQIA+ artists and activists on social media and on The Edit. You can view Saks Pride Month windows now at the flagship store through Wednesday, June 23. The "History Experience," and "Allyship Experience," exhibitions are set to open Monday, June 21.

Helmut Lang Collaborates With Hank Willis Thomas Courtesy of Helmut Lang Helmut Lang has enlisted the help of artist Hank Willis Thomas for a limited-edition collection of ready-to-wear titled "It's Not About You." Toying with the artist's text-based work "It's All About You," the 10-piece unisex collection similarly explores several printing techniques. Photographed by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr., the collection is an authentic exploration of community and perception. 15% of proceeds from the collaboration will benefit the Incarceration Nations Network which concentrates on global prison reform initiatives. Available now at HelmutLang.com

Bottega Veneta's Williamsburg Pop-Up Courtesy of Bottega Veneta Located in the heart of Williamsburg, Bottega Veneta's pop-up store includes a bevy of the brand's most sought after handbags, shoes, and ready-to-wear pieces. Built during the end of the 19th-century, the pop-up space was originally used as a bank and later, a creative studio and artist space. The brand's padded cassettes and luxurious leathers look even better against the cold interior of the space—we love a good juxtaposition. Mixing elements of old and new, the pop-up store wholly embodies the ethos of Bottega Veneta The store, located at 33 Grand Street, will be open until the end of September.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Collaborates With Jack Taylor Lovatt Courtesy of Ludovic de Saint Sernin Following the brand's Spring/Summer 2021 "Don't Ruin my Fantasy" collection, Ludovic de Saint Sernin unveiled an equally emotive collaboration for Pride Month. Designed in partnership with London-based artist Jack Taylor Lovatt, the collaboration explores themes of intimacy and freedom. A portion of the collection's sales will be donated to a charity—handpicked by Lovatt— benfiting LGBTQIA+ community.

Jacquemus x Mytheresa Capsule Collection Courtesy of MyTheresa Just in time for the summer months, French label Jacquemus has released a captivatingly colorful collection in collaboration with luxury retailer Mytheresa. The 13-piece capsule collection features iconic house codes and colors—lots of pinks, reds, and Summer-ready silhouettes. Incorporating clean-cut lines and subtle design details, the capsule collection perfectly embodies the breezy origins of Jacquemus. And yes, the collection includes the famed Bambino and Chiquito bags. Available now at MyTheresa.com

Dioriviera Pop-up Boutique in Montecito, California Courtesy of Dior Rosewood Miramar Beach is the site of the French maison's latest pop-up experience. Located in the heart of Southern California's luxurious Montecito shores, the high-end boutique experience celebrates the label's Dioriviera summer capsule. Three distinct bungalow suites transport guests into a tropical paradise with the brand's signature toile de Jouy prints for purchase on ready-to-wear garments and home goods accessories like folding chairs. It's giving ultimate Big Little Lies vibes. The Dioriviera pop-up is open now at the Rosewood Miramar Boutique in Montecito, California until September 6.

Anna Sui Launches Mesh Capsule with Neiman Marcus Courtesy of Anna Sui Celebrated New York-based designer Anna Sui is launching a limited-edition capsule collection of mesh pieces. The garments, a grunge, rock-band take on summer florals, include skirts, dresses and blouses. Her last mesh collection sold out almost instantly with long waitlists, so eager fashionphiles must make sure to act quick this time around.