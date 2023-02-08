Taylor Swift Lookalike Claims She Was Disinvited From the Grammys

Taylor Swift's viral doppelgänger is being called out by fans after her alleged invitation to the 2023 Grammys.

In a TikTok posted on January 31, Ashley Leechin told her 1.1 million followers that she was partnering up with a media company called Sweety High, who supposedly secured her an invite to the prestigious awards ceremony. However, there were a fair amount of Swifties who thought there was something fishy about the 29-year-old nurse's story, meaning that there were plenty of people accusing her of lying about the big opportunity in the comments.

@noitisashley13 This feels so surreal to be apart of this amazing experience. Watch the #Grammys Sunday at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on @cbs or stream on Paramount+ @recordingacademy #swifttok #swifties

But after making several videos about her outfit and trip to LA, Leechin returned to TikTok to reveal that she'd been disinvited to the Grammys at the very last minute, even though she'd already spent $2000 on "apparel, lodging, travel [and] childcare" for her two kids.

"I feel like it was whiplash," as the content creator told Insider, before adding that she's now dealing with tons of people "telling me that I am a pathological liar" and that she "should be locked up in a psych ward."

Not only that, but other critics have been trying to poke holes in her story by asking why she'd accept an unpaid gig that would also require her to produce 31 posts across her various social media accounts, at least according to an alleged contract that went unsigned while Leechin and Sweety High were supposedly hammering out the details of the deal.

The content creator then went on to explain that she was "blinded" by the idea of attending the Grammys, which she thought of as "an experience" rather than an opportunity to get paid. And while she also addressed this in a series of TikToks about the disappointing moment, a lot of Swifties still weren't buying it, with some arguing that a brand sponsorship usually covers any potential expenses.

As such, Leechin's been posting a number of response videos, many of which include alleged screenshots of emails and DMs from Sweety High, as well as an outline of the company's purported expectations. Additionally, she's also claiming that Recording Academy CEO Harvy Mason Jr. has promised to "look into" what happened, though Leechin has told the publication that she has several of her own undisclosed theories.

@noitisashley13 Replying to @itsdanielsweet Emails, phone call time stamps, text messages, contracts & much more to come. Follow for PART II #grammys #65thgrammyawards #sweetyhigh #losangeles #exposed

@noitisashley13 Again, this is my experience, my narrative & I am not speaking ill of the @recordingacademy or @sweetyhigh - I am sharing all facts & protecting myself. #grammys #sweetyhigh #losangeles #contentcreators #truestory #greenscreen

@noitisashley13 I am specifically stating why I did not attend the GRAMMYs when I was told to make a video ahead of time. This is what happened. #grammys #65thgrammyawards #sweetyhigh #contentcreator #taylorswift #explained

@noitisashley13 Replying to @bradiswriting #grammys #sweetyhigh #truestory

Neither Sweety High nor the Recording Academy have commented on Leechin's claims. In the meantime though, you can read everything she told Insider about the alleged incident here.