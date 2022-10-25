Polaroids From the Tampa Edition Hotel Opening Weekend

Bold-faced names from Los Angeles, New York and London converged over the weekend on Tampa, Florida for the grand opening celebration of the Tampa Edition Hotel.

The hotel, Tampa’s first five-star property, is the crown jewel of the new $3.5 billion Water Street neighborhood development led by Jeff Vinik, owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Bill Gates. Like all the Editions, the hotel is creative directed by the legendary tastemaker Ian Schrager, one-half of the team behind Studio 54. Tampa’s location is part hotel, part residence and features the most expensive apartment ever sold in Tampa. Michelin-starred chef John Fraser is in charge of food.

Last weekend’s festivities included Gigi Goode, Harriet and Mr. Rutherford luxuriating by the pool. Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson joined Tampa Bay football hunk Rob Gronkowski, Joan Smalls and Jordan Barrett for a private concert by Lenny Kravitz at the Amelie Arena, just across the street from the hotel. (Kravitz’s show was rumored to bring the rocker a million dollars.)

Friday night featured superstar DJ’s D Nice and Q Tip, while Saturday night’s shindig was a dance party blow out with RJ King, Mark Indelicato and the Misshapes boogeying to the musical stylings of Oscar-winning producer/DJ Mark Ronson alongside Slick Rick.