Sydney Sweeney has clarified what she meant by comments that she felt "got twisted" in regards to her speaking out about nudity in Euphoria. The actress revealed in a new Teen Vogue cover story that she "never asked" Euphoria’s showrunner Sam Levinson to "cut any scenes."

"It was more how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would never make me do something I didn’t feel comfortable with," Sweeney said. "I think [nudity is] important to the storyline and the character. There’s a purpose to what that character is going through. That’s the character."

She continued, "We all get naked in real life. We show this character’s life and what they’re going through. Cassie’s body is a different form of communication for her."

Back in January, Sweeney spoke to the Independent about her character’s nudity, suggesting that she told the director to eliminate some of her nude scenes.

"There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,’ and he was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it,’” she said. "I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me."

She also spoke about the stigma that comes with women getting naked versus men in film, saying that it’s "completely different."

"I know many successful male actors who, if you put all their films together where they’re either nude or have a sex scene it could be hours worth," she said. "But then they win Oscars. The moment a girl does it, it takes away from their acting."

Sweeney’s comments about Euphoria’s openness with changing scenes aligns with Euphoria star Minka Kelly’s reveal about how she managed to push back during her first day on a nude scene. Speaking to Vanity Fair , Kelly revealed that Levinson "thought it would be more interesting if my dress fell to the ground."

"I said ‘I’d love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on.’ He was like, ‘OK!’ He didn’t even hesitate," she said. "And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted."

Euphoria recently wrapped up its second season and has already been renewed for a third.