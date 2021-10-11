Sydney Lynn Carlson, photographer and co-founder of Wildflower Cases, can now add fashion designer to her resume. The star has made a name for herself, spearheading a generation of social media It-girls showing there's more than just being a pretty face. With one of the most trendy phone case empires and nearly 850,000 followers, the starlet is moving to her next venture: an international fashion collaboration with British label, Jaded LDN.

Related | Why Everyone Loves Devon Lee Carlson

At her Los Angeles launch party for the Jaded LDN capsule collection, the socialite's Instagram alter-ego took PAPER behind the scenes. In an exclusive photo diary, Carlson showed what life is like on the other side of the lens, photographing her famous besties and friends during the special night. The authenticity is making the star a name to watch among young Hollywood's inner circle, and rightfully so.

Photography: Sydney Lynn Carlson

Carefully curated by the master of vibes herself, Carson's rave-meets-chemistry lab event brought close friends and family together; in attendance were faves like Jacob Elordi, Anastasia "Stassie Baby" Karanikolaou, Luka Sabbat, Rickey Thompson, sister Devon Lee Carlson, Denzel Dion, Olivia O'Brien and Victoria Villarroel, among others. It was only right for the star to capture the night in style.

"My digital camera is attached to my wrist (literally) when I go out. My favorite thing ever is laying on the couch the next morning and going through all the photos. So naturally I had to do that exact thing for my Jaded launch party," the starlet told PAPER. "Seeing all my family and friends wearing this collection felt like a dream. Everyone had so much fun and I feel like I can relive this night just by these photos."

Carslon worked with Jaded LDN on trendy garments like heat-mapped jeans and strappy, knit-separates for her first collaboration. Inspired by the virtual world, the collaboration highlights a digital generation obsessed with nostalgic elements from days past with 70s inspired prints and psychedelic funk.

Naturally, the collection's patterns found their way into Sydney and her sister Devon's co-created phone case empire, Wildflower Cases. Three styles—perfect for each mood—are available for purchase alongside the collaboration's clothing items and accessories.