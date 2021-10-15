Steve Harvey is the only fit king I would like to see on my feed from now on. The Celebrity Family Feud host has been going viral lately not for his on-air goofs, for once, but for his killer wardrobe. He's in his fashion influencer era!

He's been in Paris this past week for his wife Marjorie's birthday wearing outfits straight from the runways. Balmain, Fendi, Saint Laurent, Dior, Tom Ford...it's popped collar and monograms for me. British GQ went as far as to dub him your new style icon.

But the look that caught the internet's attention and launched a million memes is the green Bottega Veneta trench with heeled-boots which I will be considering as his Green Arrow/The Riddler audition. He's a Loki variant, he's the Lucky Charms leprechaun, he's the Once-ler from The Lorax. Everyone say thank you to his stylist Elly Karamoh!

See, below, for the best reactions to the Steve Harvey's new style.