It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Michaela Jaé — "Something to Say"

The funky, thrilling "Something To Say" is a divine piece of old-school disco and a total musical arrival for Pose star Mj Rodriguez (AKA Michaela Jaé). She's at the height of her powers here, channelling the generosity and warmth of spirit of so many iconic disco divas. Conveying an easy confidence, it's a welcome antidote to the many hackneyed Pride Month singles being released into the ether.

Jasiah, Rico Nasty & Denzel Curry — "Art of War"

Dayton, Ohio rapper Jasiah connects with Rico Nasty and Denzel Curry on this exhilarating, blown-out rager. There's no pairing more perfect than these three.

Jessie Ware — "Hot N Heavy"

As if What's Your Pleasure wasn't enough, Jessie Ware is preparing to bless us with a deluxe edition of the record with even more heat. "Hot N Heavy" is sublime proof that these are far better than just offcuts and b-sides.

Negative Gemini — "House of Trix"

Vaporwave's First Lady returns! "House of Trix" is an ultra-stylized piece of ketamine trance — an inevitable soundtrack to a summer that will likely be even stranger and more dissociated than last year's.

Japanese Breakfast — "Paprika"

Japanese Breakfast's ecstatic "Paprika" is a joyous, resplendent introduction to her bright new era. Evoking classic indie music, it's nostalgic and bracingly new all at once.

Ninajirachi & Kota Banks — "Secretive (umru Remix)"

Ninajirachi and Kota Banks, one of hyperpop's most efficient, effective pairings, get the coveted umru co-sign on this turbo, all-cylinders remix. A highlight of their collab album True North, "Secretive" gets ratcheted up to 11 here.

King Princess — "House Burn Down"

King Princess' emotive, classic-feeling songwriting gets a sparkling new wave twist on "House Burn Down," evoking Cyndi Lauper as much as it does the recent pop experiments of Tegan & Sara.

Pa Salieu & Slowthai — "Glidin'"

British rappers of the moment Pa Salieu and Slowthai link up on "Glidin'," a wonderfully twisted show of sublime shittalking. It's hard to ask for more.

Samia — "Show Up"

Samia follows up last year's The Baby with this elegant, perfectly paced new single. Evoking Caroline Polachek as much as it does classic indie and emo, it's an enticing hybrid.

Billie Eilish — "Lost Cause"