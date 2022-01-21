Our fave celebrity duo is back to host this year’s Puppy Bowl, and you know it’s gonna be good.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are reprising their roles as hosts of the beloved Puppy Bowl, but this year they’ll also be coaches with even more work to do during the game. The two will go head to head with their teams — Martha heading up Team Ruff and Snoop taking on Team Fluff. They’ll each “lead training sessions, run drills and provide motivation and encouragement” for the dogs, according to Entertainment Weekly, which if you know anything about puppies, is sure to be an adorable disaster.

The longtime friends — who have done numerous projects together, including Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, Potluck Party Challenge and Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween — will be surrounded by dozens of puppies for Puppy Bowl XVIII on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13.

The fun accompaniment to the big game not only provides a bit of entertainment for viewers, but it helps ensure all these pups get adopted. This year’s show will host 118 dogs from all over the country. Usually, because the show is pre-taped, the dogs are all adopted by the time the show airs, but viewers are always encouraged to be inspired to adopt their own new best friend.

The Puppy Bowl will air on Discovery+ and Animal Planet at 2 PM EST and also include a kitten-filled halftime show (hosted by Elmo, naturally). But if you need more Snoop in your life, keep your TV on all day to catch him playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and Eminem.

Super Bowl Sunday is just another in a long list of things the hip-hop star is getting up to these days, including collabing with Heidi Klum on a new track and creating his own brand of hot dogs. He truly does it all, and we’re just really glad he does a lot of it with Martha by his side.