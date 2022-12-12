Selena Gomez seems tired of the same old conversation about her fluctuating weight — and rightfully so.

As every Selenator should know by now, the 30-year-old star has had to deal with numerous body shaming trolls commenting on her weight, which has been continually affected by her battle with lupus, high blood pressure and kidney issues. But despite being brave enough to share her personal health struggles with the public, she's still been subject to tons of inappropriate speculation surrounding her body. Even from some of her biggest so-called supporters.

This past weekend, Gomez appeared to stumble upon a viral TikTok by a supposed fan named @donttellmymomma.fr, who uploaded old photos of the "Only Murders in the Building" actress from the 2010s while asserting that "the reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin [Bieber]."

In addition to the pics, @donttellmymomma.fr also included an alleged screenshot of a 2014 Instagram comment where Gomez said she was "too normal" for her ex, who she dated on-and-off from 2010 to 2018.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer then appeared to say at the time that Bieber — who married supermodel Hailey Bieber shortly after their split — would "rather" date "models," which was something the fan ended up echoing in the video caption before calling Gomez their "poor baby."

As a result, Gomez reacted to the claim by commenting a sad face emoji on the TikTok, leading many Selenators to accuse @donttellmymomma.fr of bullying the star.

"Maybe she’s upset you guys are constantly bringing up her body changing over the years. She has a right to react to her OWN life. Either way she’s [fire emoji]," as one person wrote, prior to another saying, "How can you not see that you’re hurting the one that you claim to be a fan of by still making videos like this more than half a decade later."

@donttellmymomma.fr has yet to respond to the criticism. In the meantime though, you can watch their TikTok below.