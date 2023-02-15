Selena Gomez Reacts to Hailey Bieber's 'Shady' TikTok

Selena Gomez isn't bothered by Hailey Bieber's alleged shade.

As you probably know, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer has always dealt with unnecessary commentary about her body, despite her fluctuating weight being a byproduct of her ongoing battle with lupus. But while the negativity typically comes from an anonymous troll, fans believe the latest attack on her appearance is coming from none other than her long-rumored frenemy.

For the last several years, Hailey's effectively become enemy number one amongst Selenators, with many accusing the supermodel of "stealing" Selena's ex Justin Bieber and going out of their way to attack her over ongoing feud speculation, which Selena recently called "vile and disgusting" and tried to quash by posing with her at a recent event. However, it seems as if that didn't make much of a difference, seeing as how Hailey's now facing intense backlash for a post that many interpreted to be a pointed dig at Selena.

Earlier this week, the Rhode Beauty founder uploaded a TikTok of herself lip-syncing along to an audio clip of someone saying, "I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.” That said, fans were quick to assume that the "shady" post was about Selena being body shamed for a bikini pic that made headlines around the same time, including one TikToker who reposted Hailey's since-deleted video before saying, "Is she for real? Did she really?”

Let it be known Selena is being gracious even after knowing Hailey is a bully and and is shady towards Selena! Selena is a Queen for real! — Koko (@Koko204088) February 11, 2023

“I’m not really an avid follower of the situation but isn’t Hailey the one that like, begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her?," they said. "I mean, Hailey’s a bitch.”

In response, Selena commented by writing it was "ok" and that she doesn't "let these things get [her] down."

"Be nice to everyone," the Only Murders in the Building actress added before signing off with a kiss, though she didn't directly address Hailey's comment on another TikTok, where she claimed the video in question was "not directed at anyone."

You can see what Selena said about the shade speculation below.

