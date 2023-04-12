Sabrina Carpenter Cancels Concert After 'Credible' Bomb Threat

Sabrina Carpenter was forced to cancel a recent concert over serious safety concerns.

On Monday, April 10, the "Nonsense" singer was supposed to perform at the Keller Auditorium in Portland, Oregon as part of her nationwide Email I Can't Send tour. But while some fans watched Carpenter perform a VIP soundcheck prior to the show, the majority of concertgoers were only able to see her opener, Spill Tab, before being asked to leave the venue.

While fans were initially left confused by the situation, Rolling Stone now reports that the show was canceled "out of an abundance of caution" due to a "credible security threat," according to promoter AEG Presents.

As Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard of the Portland Police Bureau went on to tell the publication that employees at another concert hall called the Crystal Ballroom — where Carpenter was originally set to perform — had "received a phone call from an anonymous person claiming they were going to blow up the venue." He also added that the department increased patrols in the area, though "nothing blew up."

The show was moved to the Keller Auditorium in order to accommodate a larger audience. But while "the threat was not directed at Keller Auditorium specifically," a representative for AEG explained that "Sabrina and event organizers agreed that out of an abundance of caution, the show be called off,” before adding that "steps were taken to ensure that the audience exited the venue calmly, quickly and safely.”

Following the concert's cancelation, Carpenter took to Twitter with a statement addressing the situation, writing that she was "so sorry" about what happened.

"I can't tell you how much it breaks my heart, this is the last thing I wanted to do but due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be able to perform tonight," she continued. "You will be refunded – refunds will come at point of purchase and we are doing our best to reschedule at a later date. The venue is closing for the evening, please take care of yourselves and return home safely."

