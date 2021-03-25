A slightly morbid Twitter meme is thinking of what modern-day things a few famous historical figures would've loved.

Over the past few days, you've likely seen a number of tweets following the pretty self-explanatory "RIP/Would Have Loved" model.

Easy enough to execute, the joke relies on hypothesizing what current cultural touchstones and trends some dead celebrities would have probably liked, whether it be Edgar Allan Poe watching That's So Raven or King Henry VIII swiping through Tinder.

RIP edgar allen poe i know he woud've loved that's so raven — jordan (@mygfreal) March 22, 2021

RIP king henry VIII i know you would’ve loved tinder — muso moon says revolution (@musomoon) March 23, 2021

And now, it's even gotten to the point where some stans have entered the fray by talking about what their faves would've hated as evidenced by tweets like "Selena would've hated J Lo" or "Amy Winehouse would've hated Lana Del Rey."

rip selena you would’ve hated jlo — unfriendly native hottie (@t3rriaxo) March 24, 2021

rip amy winehouse i just know you would’ve hated lana del ray — emotionally constipated (@ibs_indistress) March 23, 2021

But according to the internet historians over at Know Your Meme, the "RIP/Would Have Loved" format has been around since late 2020, with the first documented use of the format credited to Twitter user @fanofcashews, who apparently thought Princess Diana would've loved video games. However, the trend went on to continue wondering what drinks the People's Princess would've downed, including pornstar martinis and bargain shots.

rip princess diana. it's a shame she never got to play "total war: warhammer 2." i think she would have loved it — ye boot (@fanofcashews) November 23, 2020

RIP Princess Diana, I know you would have loved 3 shots for a fiver at The Key Club — sav (@s0methingsweet) March 19, 2021

RIP Princess Diana I know you would’ve loved pornstar martinis — David (@dvvidmurray) March 19, 2021

In the past week though, the popular format has taken over Twitter — to some hilarious results. So if you ever wanted to know what shows Marie Antoinette and Sigmund Freud would've probably binged, check out some of our favorite "RIP/Would Have Loved" memes, below.



RIP Marie Antoinette you would have loved Cake Boss — 🦋 (@simply_lay_) March 24, 2021

rip freud he would have loved how i met your mother — hype (@TheHyyyype) March 23, 2021

rip jane austen i just know you would've enjoyed bullying men on twitter — tamino updates (@rnostardently) March 22, 2021

RIP Homer I know he would’ve loved Super Mario Odyssey — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) March 23, 2021

rip princess diana i know taylor swift would have made you star in the bad blood music video — isa (@unsuccession) March 23, 2021

rip oedipus i know he woulda loved yo mama jokes — περσεφόνη (@NotKallyn) March 23, 2021

rip karl marx he would have loved money money money by abba — mika (@kjdmans) March 23, 2021