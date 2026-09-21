All Your Favorite Faces at NYFW Spring Summer 2027
Vincenzo Dimino
Sep 21, 2026
New York in September is pretty particular. The regular rhythm of the city feels, for some reason, faster—I’d even say twice as fast as the usual pace. Summer is not over yet, fall is about to begin, and suddenly every downtown sidewalk, hotel lobby, backstage entrance and dimly lit party becomes part of New York Fashion Week.
Another season meant another week of running around the city with camera in hand, chasing those few seconds between shows, parties and presentations when everyone actually stands still long enough for one of my portraits. And if this season proved anything, it’s that sometimes what happens around the runway can be just as memorable as what happens on it.
This was a very busy season. At my first stop at Coach, I caught Troye Sivan, Elle Fanning, Storm Reid, Avantika Vandanapu, Flowerovlove and Blu DeTiger. For the Tory Burch runway show, I ran into Amanda Seyfried and, naturally, Anna Wintour, while Christian Siriano had Whoopi Goldberg holding court, with Brandy turning up later for the after-party.
For his runway, Christian Cowan brought Saweetie and Yung Miami, while Rachel Antonoff x Susan Alexandra invited their friends Natasha Lyonne, Busy Philipps, Ella Emhoff and Karen Elson — exactly the kind of front row that could only make sense during Fashion Week.
Later in the week, LoveShackFancy welcomed Erika Jayne and Sutton Brown, while 7 For All Mankind had image architect Law Roach, Anna Van Patten, Charlotte Lawrence and Hayes Warner.
Not only were the shows filled with celebrities and fabulous people, but the parties played big this season, too. PAPER teamed up with Lexus and AMBUSH, where my camera found Ty Dolla $ign, who held down the closing set for the night, fashion it-girl Richie Shazam, Rei Ami, Evan Mock and Huddy somewhere in the middle of it all. The Bulgari Serpenti Infinito party brought two especially major faces in front of my lens: Dua Lipa and Lisa. François Arnaud turned up at the Jonathan Simkhai after-party; Marc Jacobs made an appearance at his own Marc Jacobs Beauty launch party among a slew of beauty creators and dazzling faces; for Summer Fridays, Morgan Stewart showed up, while Tom Ford Beauty welcomed Kiel Tutin for the Ombré Leather Reserve launch party.
And while the looks and the craft of constructing clothes are technically the reason everyone’s here, a big part of the fun at NYFW is seeing who turns up where, what they are wearing and how they turn heads along the way.
This season delivered: pop stars next to fashion legends, downtown regulars alongside Hollywood faces, and enough unexpected cameos to keep things interesting. NYFW is definitely alive!
See all of your favorite faces from New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027
Photography by Vincenzo Dimino
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