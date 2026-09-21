All Your Favorite Faces at NYFW Spring Summer 2027

New York in September is pretty particular. The regular rhythm of the city feels, for some reason, faster—I’d even say twice as fast as the usual pace. Summer is not over yet, fall is about to begin, and suddenly every downtown sidewalk, hotel lobby, backstage entrance and dimly lit party becomes part of New York Fashion Week.

Another season meant another week of running around the city with camera in hand, chasing those few seconds between shows, parties and presentations when everyone actually stands still long enough for one of my portraits. And if this season proved anything, it’s that sometimes what happens around the runway can be just as memorable as what happens on it.

This was a very busy season. At my first stop at Coach, I caught Troye Sivan, Elle Fanning, Storm Reid, Avantika Vandanapu, Flowerovlove and Blu DeTiger. For the Tory Burch runway show, I ran into Amanda Seyfried and, naturally, Anna Wintour, while Christian Siriano had Whoopi Goldberg holding court, with Brandy turning up later for the after-party.

For his runway, Christian Cowan brought Saweetie and Yung Miami, while Rachel Antonoff x Susan Alexandra invited their friends Natasha Lyonne, Busy Philipps, Ella Emhoff and Karen Elson — exactly the kind of front row that could only make sense during Fashion Week.

Later in the week, LoveShackFancy welcomed Erika Jayne and Sutton Brown, while 7 For All Mankind had image architect Law Roach, Anna Van Patten, Charlotte Lawrence and Hayes Warner.