Huddy Is Back With a Whole New Sound

PAPER sat down with Huddy to discuss Somebody to Hate, artistry, post-social media stardom and the close-knit community supporting him.

Alongside the album’s title track came a video directed by Nathan Haugaard, which saw Huddy at his last supper, surrounded by angels and wearing a crown of thorns.

After five-years, during which he took time to hone the influences and sounds he aimed to harness on the new LP, Huddy is back with a 2000s rock- and nu-metal-infused vengeance.

Chase Hudson, FKA “Lil Huddy,” is known better now to fangirls, family and colleagues as simply Huddy. Alongside his name change came his sophomore album, Somebody to Hate, released independently on September 18th

Where are you?

New York. I’m headed to Milan later today.

Congrats on Somebody to Hate. It’s Monday morning. How was release weekend?

The first couple of days have been really nice. I’ve had this adrenaline rush and excitement that the music I’ve been making for the past few years is out in the universe. I don’t have to listen to it in private anymore.

It’s been five years since your last record. How much of that time was spent recording this album? When did things start to stick?

It was four years of making music. I was still signed to my first record label for the first year. When we parted with them, we parted with a year of music. I was still making pop-punk, but then leaned into rock more. I tried some metal and pure punk, but classic rock really resonated with me. Last March, we finished the album.

Tell me about the title track’s music video.

Making that was cool. It was loosely inspired by the Last Supper. Kind of a coronation dinner. We brought back the angel and devil from the “Fragile” music video. I want the videos to tie into the Renaissance theme. With the “Cheap” video, it was a take on that era, too.

How has your relationship with social media changed over time, especially with your musicianship?

My relationship with social media hasn’t differed too much. I’m connected to it equally, but I approach it with more intention. I’ve been able to navigate it from a business standpoint. I show people who I am through my music, fashion and lifestyle. It all molds together at the end of the day. You have a career and a personality, and you have to maintain them both.

I looked at your feed and saw all these videos you had friends of yours make to promote the album. Tell me about this choice.

We made this decision out of the blue. We wanted to show off all the worlds I am a part of: social media friends, acting friends, family, people who made the album. I can show these people and, in doing so, show how multi-hyphenated I am. They told me their favorite memories and asked me questions. People were confused when I started posting them all.