When Will 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Return From War?
Melissa Gorga still doesn’t know when The Real Housewives of New Jersey is coming back. At this point, I’ve essentially given up hope I’ll ever watch italian women make pasta sauce and scream at each other on television ever again.
While talking to Virtual Reali-Tea hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy at the Virtual Reali-Tea Awards, Gorga said that the future of their filming schedule is still up in the air. “The truth is, they’re figuring it out. I know you don’t want to hear this — none of us want to hear this. I wish I had better answers for you, but they’re figuring it out.”
She added that like the rest of the cast, she’s “waiting for them to make a decision, as well, just like all of you.” Interesting, seeing as she was spotted with Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania during a test shoot for the new season back in August.
An insider told Us Weekly after that test shoot that Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler were also still in the mix, although no decisions have been made for anyone.
Likewise, firebrand newcomer Danielle Cabral told Page Six at the VMAs that “They’re putting the pieces of the puzzle together, if that makes sense, and I can almost guarantee ‘Jersey’ fans will not be disappointed. So just hang tight, and I promise you ‘Jersey’ will deliver.” She also teased that the show will go back to its original filming schedule to capture the holidays, a staple for the franchise in its early seasons.
“I think it’s gonna happen a lot faster than what you guys think, and I really hope to God it’s back to the good, ol’ days: Christmas, Halloween, the holidays. So hang tight. Wait a little longer, I promise!”
The tease about the holidays echoes earlier comments by Gorga in an interview with Extra, where she praised the absence of filming during the 2025 summer season. “I am so Iooking forward to having my summer off, you know? Every summer, we film at my shore house, so I’m excited to actually have a summer…no cameras, just chilling.”
She added at the time that she’s “not mad at the pause,” saying: “I know everybody’s mad at it. I’m really not. I’m like ‘okay.’
