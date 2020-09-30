Kerby Jean-Raymond Is Reebok's New Global Creative Director

For the past four years, Kerby Jean-Raymond's Pyer Moss by Reebok collaboration has given us some of the most covetable sneakers on the market. Now, the designer is taking his relationship with the sportswear giant to the next level.

This morning, Reebok announced that Jean-Raymond will be its new Vice President, Creative Direction. In this new role, he will provide creative leadership across all design disciplines and will also "be at the forefront" of the company's Product with Purpose program as part of the brand's United Against Racism commitments launching next year.

"I am thrilled to be evolving my role at Reebok and joining the leadership team as the head of Creative Direction," said Jean-Raymond in a statement. "I welcome this opportunity to help invigorate the brand with new ideas, while also focusing on instilling a sense of social purpose into our work."

"Kerby is a fashion visionary with a bold approach who has established himself as a leader and a passionate activist," said Reebok President Matt O'Toole. "We are incredibly excited about the impact he will have on Reebok from a design and brand purpose perspective and for him to bring his unique voice and direction to the Reebok brand more broadly. This is certainly a big opportunity for both Reebok and for Kerby – he understands the value of our rich heritage and iconic silhouettes and how he can build on that and take Reebok in an exciting and evolved direction."

The first Reebok products under Jean-Raymond's creative direction will release starting in 2022.