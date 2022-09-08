The internet has an interesting new theory involving Queen Elizabeth II and Trisha Paytas.

On Thursday, September 8, the British Monarchy's official website confirmed that the long-reigning Queen of England had passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, naturally eliciting much eulogization as well as discussion of her legacy. However, the news just so happened to coincide with another big announcement from one of YouTube's most controversial figures, which has since resulted in a viral meme that's spread like wildfire amongst Twitter users.

It all started on Wednesday afternoon when Paytas shared that they'd gone into labor, mere hours before Queen Elizabeth's death was officially announced. And given the internet's love of a wacky conspiracy theory, it obviously didn't take long for people to start joking about the late royal being reincarnated as the mukbang lover's first child with husband Moses Hacmon — to quite interesting results.

1 cm dilated! Woo hoo! — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 7, 2022

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

"The queen dies and Trisha paytas is in labor…you do the math," as one person wrote, while others chimed in with comments like "the horrifying realization that the queen is going to be reincarnated as trisha paytas' baby" and "Holy fuck the Queen is going to be reincarnated as Trisha Paytas’ newborn child."

The queen dies and Trisha paytas is in labor…you do the math — Tessa Woodard (@Tessamwoodard) September 8, 2022

the horrifying realization that the queen is going to be reincarnated as trisha paytas' baby — fraser 🦦 (@iNabber69) September 8, 2022

Holy fuck the Queen is going to be reincarnated as Trisha Paytas’ newborn child https://t.co/ModRpJj4W9 — tez (@tezdamn) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, some used the moment to make memes about "the queen's soul waiting to reincarnate as trisha paytas' baby," utilizing everything from a variety of classic reaction GIFs to clips taken from Paytas' videos to the infamous "the Queen has breached containment" image.

the queen’s soul waiting to reincarnate as trisha paytas’ baby pic.twitter.com/v8b4qHXjue — charles entertainment cheese (@wolf_cola_corp) September 8, 2022

queen elizabeth's soul entering trisha paytas' baby pic.twitter.com/yau6mvf3om — ryan (@picklegirl33) September 8, 2022

The soul of Queen Elizabeth flying across the globe to Trisha Paytas’ baby rn pic.twitter.com/qNu7ff4YEE — rick (@trulyrick) September 8, 2022

‼️ BREAKING: Actual footage of Queen Elizabeth II reincarnating as Trisha Paytas' baby: pic.twitter.com/s49WT5yc2k — Seddera Side ⚡️ (@sedderaside) September 8, 2022

queen elizabeth when she gets reincarnated as trisha paytas’ baby: pic.twitter.com/3qYqcN5mZd — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) September 8, 2022

queen elizabeth in trisha paytas womb pic.twitter.com/Z1TiwlTKGq — leah #DEADISLAND2 (@GIRLB0SSERY) September 8, 2022

But while Paytas and Hacmon will probably be too busy to respond to the memes for a while, it worth noting that the couple — who got married in December 2021 — have been open about their difficulty conceiving due to Paytas' developing pelvic inflammatory disease after contracting chlamydia as a teen. Even so, their pregnancy journey has also been riddled with complications, including Paytas falling down the stairs and being hospitalized with COVID-19, though their daughter appears to be fine.