One of Pussy Riot’s founding members is auctioning off her blood for 24 hours in perhaps one of the wildest, most innovative NFTs released thus far. Artist and activist Nadya Tolokonnikova is behind the artwork, called Drink My Blood, that consists of three components: it’s part NFT, physical and musical.

The first piece of Drink My Blood is a freedom certificate stained with Tolokonnikova’s blood. But that’s not the full bloody experience you’ll get. The second part of the artwork is an entire bottle of blood and, finally, you’ll also get an unreleased Pussy Riot song, "Anthem."

Pussy Riot’s no stranger to NFTs. In September, Tolokonnikova released Virgin Mary, Please Become A Feminist, featuring documents from her being sentenced to prison with her drawing over it: a picture of the Virgin Mary that also doubles as a vagina.

In the artwork’s description on SuperRare, Tolokonnikova wrote, "I’ve decided to work with papers from my prison sentence and to overcome the negative experience, I decided to subvert it with colorful, childish, happy pictures. I wanted to transform my traumatic experience into something positive as much as possible."

Earlier this year, Pussy Riot released a four-part series of NFTS related to their music video for “Panic Attack.” Proceeds from its sale were donated to a women’s shelter in Eastern Europe that focuses on women who challenged social norms.

Back then, Tolokonnikova explained her interest in the technology. "Right now it’s now only for activists and political artworks,” she said. “It’s also about educating the Pussy Riot community... we are looking at ways to make NFTs more accessible at a lower price point."

🚨🚨🚨 i spilled my actual blood on freedom papers given to me after serving 2 years in jail for activism.



the collector will receive digitized papers stained with blood + a bottle of my (real) blood 🩸



AUCTION STARTED!

AUCTION ENDS: Dec 3 • 7 pm ESThttps://t.co/6aaoEsF0Zp — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙💦 #PUSSYVERSE (@pussyrrriot) December 3, 2021