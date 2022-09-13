Music during New York Fashion Week is in many ways just as important as the clothes themselves, and Private Policy Creative Directors Siying Qu and Haoran Li know this to be true. For their Spring 2023 collection, the two married fashion with '90s rock music, specifically, for a show they titled "Noahs Ark" that emphasized the importance of "peace and love." What better way to achieve peace with your enemies than by dancing to your favorite song?

Taking place at the Chinatown firehouse, models walked to electronic beats by Jess Hu and Lawrence Jung. Some donned mesh tops, others in bold, brightly colored shirts. There were sequin dresses, tiny bras, oversized hoodies and a pink mesh tee featuring an orange peace sign in the shape of a heart. As the name suggests, a dove appeared throughout, just like in the biblical tale. Accessories this season were minimal, except for the Donner electric guitars.

Photography: Filippo Fior

"When we designed the collection, we had the rocker look in mind, effortless and full of attitude, and bringing that free spirit to our interpretation for today," Qu told PAPER of the collection. "Therefore, it’s perfect that we can partner with Donner and have not only electric guitars on the runway, but also a full band setup for guests to play. It will be a true music and fashion party."

On the runway, Donner’s sleek DST-400 Seeker Series Electric Guitar and DST-152 Seeker Series Electric Guitar completed two of the looks. The latter appeared in a cream-white colorway, adding a sexy and retro touch to the model's white halter top and silk skirt ensemble. A black-and-white version added to an outfit that embodies the epitome of cool: a hazy patterned black-and-white button-up with slim-fit trousers.

Photography: Guanyu Liu

“We are so honored to team with Private Policy on their NYFW show,” said Amber Xu, senior marketing manager for Donner. “Private Policy is a young, inventive and passionate brand, just like Donner, which made this partnership seamless.”

Among the show's attendees was independent artist Jon Dretto, who is no stranger to the electric guitar and sharing it with his five million followers online. Enamored by Donner’s different models, Dretto even made his way behind the scenes to test the Donner DST-152 for himself. Judging from the way his fingers effortlessly strummed the guitar strings, it's clear that Donner is equal parts style and substance — just like Private Policy.

Photography: Guanyu Liu

This article is a sponsored collaboration between Donner, Private Policy and PAPER