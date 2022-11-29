Spain's Primavera Sound is back to assert its dominance as one of the year's can't-miss festivals, with a 2023 line-up that is guaranteed to make any music geek's mouth water.

Assembling an eclectic lineup featuring a variety of acts across genres like K-pop, punk, techno, reggaeton, rap, pop and more, this year's Primavera Sound headliners include the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Blur, Halsey, Rosalía and Calvin Harris spread across two weekends in Barcelona (May 31-June 3) and Madrid (June 7-10).

Boasting a gender-balanced lineup with over 200 artists, this year's theme of "I'll be your mirror" takes a look back at two decades of Primavera Sound, drawing on a mix of faces both old and new, as well as inviting the audience to find themselves reflected in the lineup. Primavera offers a little something for every kind of fan, priding itself in a diverse roster of talent that encompasses everything from the music world's most respected names (such as avant-garde legends like Sparks and Laurie Anderson) to artists on today's cutting-edge (like hyperpop ingenue Isabella Lovestory and viral Gen Z collective Drain Gang).

Other hidden gems buried further down in the lineup include sets from the incomparable Kelela, the highly anticipated reunion of The Moldy Peaches, the return of Le Tigre, J-pop icon Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, a powerhouse B2B from Berlin-based DJs VTSS and LSDXOXO, as well as highlights from acts such as FKA twigs, Skrillex, Fred Again.., Caroline Polachek, St. Vincent, Pusha T, Christine and the Queens, Jockstrap, Death Grips, PinkPantheress and more.

In addition to Primavera Sound's anchoring weekends, the festival expands beyond the confines of its mainstages of Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona and Ciudad del Rock in Madrid into satellite venues across both cities. Pet Shop Boys is set to headline the festival's opening free day, with names like Jake Bugg, Confidence Man and La Paloma augmenting the already jam-packed schedule.