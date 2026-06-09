Rich the Kid Takes PAPER Inside the F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Rich the Kid Takes PAPER Inside the F1 Monaco Grand Prix

By Paper Magazine
Jun 09, 2026

This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies. Today, we're going inside the Monaco F1 Grand Prix with rapper Rich the Kid, who took time out of the studio to see the sights, try out local cuisine, and sit trackside for the races.

It was a busy week all around him in Monaco, what with the news about Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's PDA running rampant in the tabloids (and that viral Travis Scott DJ booth fiasco.) Amidst the chaos, why don't we see Rich the Kid's more relaxing excursions, which included a new watch, a boat and some delicious looking caviar. Oh, and don't forget clubbing with Offset and Gunna!

"Day One; Life’s good everything Gucci."

"Lunch on a 50 million Dollar Yacht."

"They told me not to touch!"

"At the race on the track."

"Club with the guys, Gunna and Offset."

"50 million for the Yacht."

"I started smoking cigars."

"On the way to the race."

"MORE CAVIAR!"

"Outside Flexin'."

"Got a new watch in Monaco."

Photography courtesy of Rich the Kid

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