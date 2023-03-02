Pedro Pascal Remembers Everything About Being on 'Buffy'

Sarah Michelle Gellar would like to remind everyone that before we fell in love with him on The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, a young Pedro Pascal was already winning over hearts on Buffy: The Vampire Slayer — and nobody is happier about it than the actor himself.

Gellar shared a screenshot of her titular vampire slayer alongside Pascal's character Edward, who appeared on an episode during the show's fourth season, with the caption “When #Mother met #Father.” Avid Buffy fans may remember Pascal's stint on the show was brief, with awkward college student Edward befriending Buffy on his first day only to end up getting turned by a vampire named Sunday and having to be staked by the end of the episode.

The post was a cute throwback by Gellar that only got all the more wholesome when an Entertainment Tonight reporter showed it to Pascal on the red carpet premiere of The Mandalorian's third season. “Sarah Michelle Gellar posted about me?” Pascal reacted to the news, remarking that “I need to get on the World Wide Web” (an endearingly boomer thing to say).

@entertainmenttonight Our Pedro Pascal interview turned into him stanning Sarah Michelle Gellar and I’m not mad about it. 🥰 #pedropascal #thelastofus #themandalorian

Pascal went on to gush about Gellar, recalling the night shoot in vivid detail, from the ice cream they shared in her trailer to her teaching him how to use a sandbag to hit his mark. Pascal seemed to have nothing but fond memories of the shoot, remembering that he had to miss the opening night of a play in Long Beach he was starring in to film a small portion of the episode. “I had to have lunch in the vamp mask," he said. "I remember everything.”

Pascal continued to gush to Access Hollywood in another interview, remarking that he couldn't wait to get his phone back so he could see the post for himself. "I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was," he told the outlet. "She was such a kind scene partner and we had the best time." Naturally, Pascal was quick to return the social media love, replying to Gellar sharing a clip of the red carpet interview on her Instagram Story: "As if I could ever forget you."