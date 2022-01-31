Class is back in session.

A little over two decades after the release of her debut album, The Teaches of Peaches, Peaches is getting ready to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her first full length project with a brand new tour — the artist's first since 2017.

"Wildly excited to celebrate, with you all, 20 years of and reimagine the power that is The Teaches of Peaches album live across North America, Europe, and the U.K.!" Peaches said in statement. "It’s been frustrating to abstain from touring the past two years and now I'm so ready for us to 'Fuck the Pain Away' together!”

And even though the pandemic may have prevented Peaches from brining her audacious, unapologetically queer live show to a venue near you, the artist has apparently been hard at work on a new album. Last year saw Peaches give us the aggressive hypersexual public health PSA that we didn't know we needed with her latest single "Pussy Mask" arriving alongside an outrageous X-rated video complete with cameos from AOC, RBG and a shirtless Dr. Fauci.

Tickets for Peaches' anniversary tour are set to go on sale this Friday, February 4. Check out the full list of tour dates below and revisit The Teaches of Peaches below.

05-16 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

05-17 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

05-20 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

05-21 Pasadena, CA - Just Like Heaven Festival

05-25 Montreal, Quebec - MTelus

05-26 Toronto, Ontario - Rebel

05-28 Brooklyn, NY - Great Hall at Avant Gardner

06-05 Stockholm, Sweden - Berns

06-06 Malmö, Sweden - Malmö Live

06-10 Brighton, England - Brighton Dome

06-11 London, England - Grace Jones’ Meltdown Festival

06-13 Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Galvanizers

06-14 Manchester, England - O2 Ritz Manchester

06-15 Liverpool, England - Invisible Wind Factory

06-16 Bristol, England - Marble Factory

06-19 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

06-20 Paris, France - Le Trianon

06-21 Brussels, Belgium - AB