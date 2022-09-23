Have you seen Paris Hilton's dog? The socialite and cultural icon, whose tiny pooches became just as iconic throughout the early 00s onward, lost her chihuahua, Diamond Baby. Now, she's taken to social media to offer a hefty reward for her return.

Related | Paris Hilton Interviews Kim Petras

Hilton first posted that her beloved dog was missing since Wednesday, September 14. As she explained in the call for help, "I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open." She explained that she hired every possible resource, from pet detectives to pet psychics. In addition to dog whisperers, Hilton even said she was considering looking into drones that specialize in finding pets.

Since her first post breaking the news, there have been no leads. In a new post on September 23, Hilton shared a classic missing dog poster graphic and is offering a $10,000 reward for Diamond Baby's return. She was initially concerned with publicly posting about it for fear of her safety, but as the days went on, it became more difficult to stay silent. She has also used her podcast platform to send a message for the safe return of her beloved pup.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Diamond Baby, Hilton urges them to email DiamondBaby@gmail.com.