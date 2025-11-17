Rauw Alejandro: “Music Is My Language, Wherever It Comes From, It Comes from the Heart”





There are moments that mark a clear before and after; this is one of them. As a Latino who grew up admiring fashion magazines and the legacy of a publication like PAPER, sitting here — face-to-face with one of the most influential artists of our time — still feels surreal. Beginning this new chapter of PAPER Español with Rauw Alejandro fills me not only with pride, but with hope. Rauw embodies that unique blend of romance and courage that defines a generation of artists who create fearlessly, dream while awake, and, on their journey, make space for others. They push the limits of culture with every beat.

Top: Herman Nadal, Shorts: Miu Miu, Watch: Cartier, Earrings: Cartier

Rauw Alejandro reveals himself as a versatile and daring artist, deeply proud of his heritage. In his project Cosa Nuestra, he pays tribute to the sounds of the Caribbean and to the icons who shaped Latin music, propelling them into the future with a renewed vision. He believes in teamwork, collaboration, and in the responsibility of lifting his people higher. Today, more than a global star, Rauw Alejandro is an ambassador of Latin culture to the world. Seeing a magazine cover with the face of someone who looks like me, who shares my story, my roots, my language — someone I can laugh and fall into silence with, no translation needed — that, for me, is priceless. Amid his tour schedule, Rauw sat with us — still carrying the energy of the stage in his skin — to become the first cover of PAPER Español. Read our cover story below. Thank you, Rauw, for making history with us.

Top: Herman Nadal, Shorts: Miu Miu, Watch: Cartier, Earrings: Cartier

Rauw, thank you for taking the time to sit with us, especially to inaugurate this new chapter of PAPER Español. How does it feel to be the magazine’s first ambassador?

Super happy, truly. It makes me proud to see how Latinos keep opening doors and breaking barriers that didn’t exist before. It’s beautiful to be part of this movement and of this new chapter for PAPER. You’ve often said that language isn’t a barrier. Today, Latin music is everywhere—even without translation. What does it mean to you to bring our culture to the world?

For me, music has no language. There used to be this taboo that you had to sing in English to be recognized globally—but not anymore. What matters is that music comes from the heart, from where you come from. Spanish is my mother tongue, my deepest connection to art. Singing in Spanish has taken me across borders without having to change who I am. Music is universal—people connect with feeling, even if they don’t understand the words.

Top: Talent's own, Shorts: Miu Miu, Headscarf: Emmanuel Acosta, Earrings: Cartier

Speaking of identity—you grew up in the Caribbean. What kind of music surrounded you as a child? Everything. My house was like a musical buffet: boleros, rock and roll, merengue, salsa—and of course, reggaetón when it exploded in the ’90s. That mix shaped me. It taught me not to limit myself to one style and to fuse genres in my own sound. Do you remember your first encounter with live music?

Yeah. My dad played guitar at church, and my mom sang in the choir. Since I was little, I’d tag along to rehearsals, surrounded by instruments. I was always curious, touching everything—even if I didn’t know how to play it. I just wanted to make sounds. And outside of church, in Puerto Rico, music was everywhere: street festivals, patron saint celebrations, orchestras. You couldn’t escape the rhythm if you tried. Your sound has always been futuristic, but Cosa Nuestra feels nostalgic. How was it to reconnect with those classic Caribbean sounds? It was something I needed. Sometimes you have to stop and look back—to understand where you come from. Puerto Rico has such a rich musical history: bomba, plena, salsa… I grew up with all of it. Looking through my catalog, I realized I still had so much left to explore. I wanted to reconnect with those roots and let them speak for themselves. The album feels more mature—even in your style and aesthetic. Where did that vibe come from?

I think it’s about where I’m at in life. Now in my thirties, I’ve been feeling nostalgic for my grandparents’ and parents’ era. Cosa Nuestra came from that—wanting to recapture that elegance, that classic flavor, but in my own way. The title itself is inspired by Willie Colón’s album of the same name. It’s a nod to that generation of Puerto Ricans who migrated to New York and created a sound that changed music history.

Full Look: Louis Vuitton, Hat: Talent's own, Necklace: Cartier

You’ve talked about creating without fear. What’s something that used to scare you—musically, personally, or publicly—that now defines who you are?

My pride is stronger than my fear, and I never miss the chance to use my voice to show my culture to the world. Now I live loudly and authentically, both personally and through my collaborations with brands like Buchanan’s Green Seal, which celebrate Latino pride. I love how Cosa Nuestra honors Puerto Rico’s musical legacy while featuring artists from different generations. Why is it so important to look back?

Because so much of the past is still alive—so full of emotion. I love connecting the present and future with what came before. That’s why I’ve worked with pioneers like Daddy Yankee, Baby Rasta, and Miguel Bosé. In this project, I even recorded a Franky Ruiz cover—he’s one of my idols. I want new generations to know who the OGs were, where the sound they love today really comes from. You’re currently touring Cosa Nuestra. Do you find time to keep creating music?

Always. I travel with my team, my engineer, and my producers. We’ve got a mobile studio that we set up anywhere. But I also try to live in the moment. This tour’s been intense—over eighty shows, ten straight here in Mexico, and we wrap in Puerto Rico. So when I can rest, I take it.

Full Look: Burberry, Shoes: La Favorita Puerto Rico, Earrings: David Yurman, Rings: Grown Brilliance, Watch: Rolex, Glasses: Bottega Veneta

And how does Rauw Alejandro rest? When I get days off, I chill. I put on some instrumental music, play PlayStation with my boys, maybe pour myself a glass of whisky—I love Buchanan’s. Speaking of which—your collaboration with Buchanan’s Whisky feels like a natural connection between music, celebration, and dance. What does it represent for you? Honestly, the stars aligned. Buchanan’s has always been part of my life. My parents used to drink it at home, and it has that elegant vibe—like the old-school salsa musicians, the cocolos from back in the day. Buchanan’s has always been present at the party, celebrating and elevating Latin culture—just like I try to do. How was it blending the Cosa Nuestra concept with Green Seal for the campaign?

It was really exciting to embody that character for the video we made. Rhythm is something I carry everywhere—on stage and off—so it was fun to bring that energy behind the bar, celebrating and serving Green Seal like a true bartender who loves what he does.

Top: Alexander McQueen, Belt: Khaite, Pants: Dior, Earrings: Cartier, Rings: Grown Brilliance

You’re known for being a romantic. How would you describe your love language?

Unfiltered. Direct. I like saying what I feel—straight up. Same goes for songwriting: if a song has emotion, you can tell. And what do you do when you’re in New York?

I love walking around the city with a hoodie and cap, just blending in. New York inspires you—so much happens here that it keeps you awake. It’s a living city, just like music. One thing I admire about you is how you uplift artists, musicians, and designers from Puerto Rico. What drives you to do that?

It’s natural for me. Puerto Rico is home, and I feel responsible for highlighting the talent of my people. But beyond that, I support anything that inspires me—no matter where it comes from. What matters is the vibe, the passion. And teamwork too: no one makes it alone. My team has become my family—they’re the reason all of this is possible. Is there a question you wish someone would ask you—but they never have?

(Laughs) I’m not a big fan of interviews, but with you, I feel comfortable. Right now, maybe… “What are you going to eat?” I’m in Mexico, and I’m definitely having those tacos again. Fair enough. To finish, what message would you like to leave as PAPER Español’s first ambassador?

That we Latinos should keep representing our culture fearlessly. There are no barriers when you do things from the heart. I’m grateful to PAPER for creating this space. Thank you for your time, your good energy, and your music.

Thank you, bro. See you soon in New York.

This article is a collaboration between Buchanan's and PAPER. Drink responsibly. Don’t share with anyone under legal age.