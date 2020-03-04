Known for its theatrical costumes and gender-bending decadence, Spanish menswear label Palomo Spain is fast becoming one of fashion's most important brands to watch. The romantic, more-is-more approach led by founder and designer Alejandro G. Palomo has been embraced by everyone from Beyoncé to Harry Styles.

The Spring 2020 collection, which showed in Paris last fall and is available to shop now on the brand's e-commerce site, features plenty of the maximalist motifs Palomo is known for, from long crochet fringed tops to chantilly lace dresses. (Its title, Pompeii, refers to the ancient city buried under ash in AD 79.)

These were captured in the accompanying campaign lensed by Pablo Zamora, with the images and models exuding an air of innocence and softness not typically associated with Palomo's proclivity for excess. "We always do campaigns with a lot of production and a very extensive casting, but this time I really wanted to do something more real, more concise and intimate," Palomo said in a statement.

See, below, for the complete Palomo Spain Spring 2020 campaign.