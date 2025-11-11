We All Bow to Princess Ayesha

Live Laugh Love? Try: “ MOJONOMO ”

Now, we have the words and wisdom of one Princess Ayesha (Ayesha Hasan)— a Dubai/Beverly Hills-based, 16 year old content creator and motivational speaker. She has gone viral, and was parodied by Sabrina Carpenter on SNL, for the confounding, yet soul-satisfying bits of wisdom she shares online.

Take her popular bit on MOJONOMO, which somehow stands for “More Of Missing Out And The Joy of It.” I'd guess “MOMOATJOI” has less of a ring to it.

Her nonsensical wisdom is buoyed by her total confidence and fabulous surroundings. The teenage spiritual savant delivers all of her tidbits in an oddly professional podcast studio with a hot pink power suit. Everything she says is likewise bolstered by the presence of her sister, Yamuna Hasan , who’s there to nod along, gag and to share her own fierce insights.

Most podcasts edit clips of the best parts of their shows for easy shareability on social media. Princess Ayesha flips the script by setting up a podcast, just to post clips, as the podcast they're filming is not currently available anywhere.