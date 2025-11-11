We All Bow to Princess Ayesha
Live Laugh Love? Try: “MOJONOMO”
The days of these trite motivational cliches are over.
Now, we have the words and wisdom of one Princess Ayesha (Ayesha Hasan)— a Dubai/Beverly Hills-based, 16 year old content creator and motivational speaker. She has gone viral, and was parodied by Sabrina Carpenter on SNL, for the confounding, yet soul-satisfying bits of wisdom she shares online.
Take her popular bit on MOJONOMO, which somehow stands for “More Of Missing Out And The Joy of It.” I'd guess “MOMOATJOI” has less of a ring to it.
Her nonsensical wisdom is buoyed by her total confidence and fabulous surroundings. The teenage spiritual savant delivers all of her tidbits in an oddly professional podcast studio with a hot pink power suit. Everything she says is likewise bolstered by the presence of her sister, Yamuna Hasan, who’s there to nod along, gag and to share her own fierce insights.
Most podcasts edit clips of the best parts of their shows for easy shareability on social media. Princess Ayesha flips the script by setting up a podcast, just to post clips, as the podcast they're filming is not currently available anywhere.
@theprincessayesha1
🌟 ON THE NEWEST, MOST VIRAL EPISODE OF THE PRINCESS AYESHA SHOW 🌟 THE PRINCESS AYESHA IS THE CEO OF MOJONOMO. 💎 SHE DIDN’T JOIN IT, SHE CREATED IT. SHE OWNS IT. 👑✨ 🚫 While they tried to push FOMO, we Ayeshians are living MOJONOMO = More Of Joy, Of Not Missing Out On. 💖 More joy in our journey, 🎤 more joy selling out stadiums, ✈️ more joy flying higher at the top of our careers, 👑 more joy knowing we ARE the main event. They can’t keep up — they only wish they could. Because while they’re posting about what they think is exclusive… we’re living the life they’ll never touch. 🌍🔥 This episode isn’t just content. It’s history. It’s a movement. It’s MOJONOMO. #PrincessAyeshaShow #CEOofMOJONOMO #NewestEpisode #MostViral #AyeshiansUnstoppable
In lieu of full episodes then, we have short pieces of divine revelation, like Princess Ayesha’s bit on “jealous GOATS” on the farm, her motto to “not be the PS5,” but instead “ the PS6,” or when she shared the “most inspirational quote” she’s ever heard: “Walk the talk of the jump that you make the conclusion of the decision that you’ve never thought but you knew in your heart you would learn.”
Princess Ayesha’s post-modern media and poetic innovation is enough to keep me seated for a lifetime. But beyond her and her sister’s clipped out vodcast, the siblings have fed their fans via a book too, The Art Of Miracles: Unlock Your Psychic Gifts To Transform Your Life, which promises to help readers “discover how to connect with [their] true self and elevate [their] consciousness to new heights.”
We here at PAPER, however, cannot co-sign the spiritual solutions offered by these teenage gurus.
Image via theprincessayesha
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Janelle Monáe, HalloQueen
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Pol Kurucz/ Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn/ Hair by Nikki Nelms/ Makeup by Sasha Glasser/ Nails by Juan Alvear/ Set design by Krystall Schott
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Pol Kurucz/ Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn/ Hair by Nikki Nelms/ Makeup by Sasha Glasser/ Nails by Juan Alvear/ Set design by Krystall Schott
27 October
Music
You Don’t Move Cardi B
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Jora Frantzis / Styling by Kollin Carter/ Hair by Tokyo Stylez/ Makeup by Erika LaPearl/ Nails by Coca Nguyen/ Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Jora Frantzis / Styling by Kollin Carter/ Hair by Tokyo Stylez/ Makeup by Erika LaPearl/ Nails by Coca Nguyen/ Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 October
Entertainment
Matthew McConaughey Found His Rhythm
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Greg Swales / Styling by Angelina Cantu / Grooming by Kara Yoshimoto Bua
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Greg Swales / Styling by Angelina Cantu / Grooming by Kara Yoshimoto Bua
30 September
Music
Demi Lovato Is No Joke
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
15 September
Music
Role Model Isn’t In Kansas Anymore
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 August