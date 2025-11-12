KennyHoopla Found His Sound

KennyHoopla, the Wisconsin-raised singer-songwriter, has built a career on experimentation, hopping across genres and trusting his instincts. From releasing one-off trap singles to a pop-punk mixtape co-signed by genre legends, and releases that spanned indie rock and dance punk he has maintained a strong sense of self-identity throughout.

His breakout came in 2020 with the track “how will i rest in peace if i'm buried by a highway?//,” propelling him into pop-punk recognition. Following this, Survivor’s Guilt: The Mixtape, produced in part by Blink-182’s Travis Barker, solidified his rise, earning acclaim from fans and publications alike. Despite a career that took him to LA and New York to tour and record, Kenny stayed connected to his roots in skate communities, which is reflected in his fashion, photography, and music tastes.

However, the period between his early success and the present has been challenging. The death of his mother, combined with industry pressures, caused feelings of isolation. A conversation with a friend who had also lost his mother inspired Kenny to push forward, leading to the creation of “orphan//,” the first single from his latest EP, conditions of an orphan//.

The EP’s sound draws from artists like Passion Pit, Phoenix, and LCD Soundsystem, acts he grew up listening to. Its lyrics and basslines invite full-hearted sing-alongs and air guitar moments.

Currently, KennyHoopla is touring North America, with Europe next. The EP represents a rejuvenation for him as an artist, allowing him to finally create the music he’s dreamed of and witness fans’ genuine support in the process.

KennyHoopla sat down with PAPER to discuss the making of conditions of an orphan//, maintaining authenticity in music, his touring essentials, and the trajectory of his future work. View exclusive notes and photos from his time on the road below.

What’s up? How’s getting ready for the tour going? I’m in Wisconsin right now, packing. I’m flying out to New York for rehearsals on Wednesday. Walk me through the pre-tour process? How do you decide what you want your live show to look like? I’ve gone through so many different processes and chapters. When I first started, it was just me and my friend and he would just DJ the tracks. My music was all over the place, so then, as I got into pop-punk stuff, they stopped liking that style of live performances. I also wanted to be taken more seriously. So, I made sure I could afford a band, which started out as just a drummer. But then I got a full band. Now that I’ve transitioned out of pop-punk, I’m trying to go back to making music that I’ve always loved, which is indie rock, dance rock, and electronic. I’m trying to blend all of that and include those synths and gadgets on stage. I’m going to be playing guitar. I’m trying to push my musicianship in every way for this tour. I’m bringing out all the big guns. I love that. What has been the response to your new sound? How do fans like conditions of an orphan//? A lot of people appreciate it and like it. I feel more at peace than ever. I went through so much and did a lot of fighting for myself during my career. I didn’t get to relish in what was happening or appreciate things. I’m at a point where I can finally let these things that I’ve protected — songs, perspectives, ideas — that I didn’t want to do before, run free. I feel like I’m being perceived the way I want to for the first time. And I know you can’t control that, but it was hard to navigate. I’m a solo artist now. I don’t have bandmates or collaborators to rely on. I feel more free than I ever have as an artist. This is as close to a sound that I love that I’ve ever made, and I think people appreciate that. Being independent now, though, I see the difference. I’m not reaching everyone the way I was when I was on a major label. For everything that it’s worth, it’s going really well though. I think people are happy that I’m back and are happy that I’m being authentic.



I feel like I’m being perceived the way I want to for the first time.

That’s such a common theme with artists. When they go solo, it gives them unique vantage points, which makes for good decision-making. Could you tell me about the writing process for the EP? I feel like I got put on a pedestal quickly, that was higher than what my discipline level was. I was on Billboard, but didn’t even know how to play guitar. I felt like I wasn’t like my idols, who I considered real musicians. Before this project, everything was so rushed. It was for survival, so I’d make things in like, two weeks. I removed myself from everything and put a stop to it all. Two years ago, I got out of my deal and got rid of my entire team. I learned to do everything myself. I spent a long time on a song called “naysayers//” and brought it to Nashville with some other demos. I made sure, with this project, to be very on the nose with my references. I needed to find the line between inspiration and plagiarism. A lot of people don’t realize how to do it, but the best artists copy. I wanted to make it all obvious. I love indie rock. I love electronic. I kept going back to Nashville. I had the biggest hand in production that I have ever had before. I feel like I got put on a pedestal quickly, that was higher than what my discipline level was. I was on Billboard, but didn’t even know how to play guitar. I felt like I wasn’t like my idols, who I considered real musicians. Before this project, everything was so rushed. It was for survival, so I’d make things in like, two weeks. I removed myself from everything and put a stop to it all. Two years ago, I got out of my deal and got rid of my entire team. I learned to do everything myself. I spent a long time on a song called “naysayers//” and brought it to Nashville with some other demos. I made sure, with this project, to be very on the nose with my references. I needed to find the line between inspiration and plagiarism. A lot of people don’t realize how to do it, but the best artists copy. I wanted to make it all obvious. I love indie rock. I love electronic. I kept going back to Nashville. I had the biggest hand in production that I have ever had before.



Tell me about some of those specific influences. Who were they?

Everyone from Phoenix to Passion Pit to LCD Soundsystem. It feels embarrassing, but it’s that indie sleaze sound that’s made such a comeback. But when I was writing this, that trend hadn’t returned. Producers didn’t want to help on this. It made me want to give up and pivot. But I stuck with that music because I love it. So I wanted to be super obvious with those influences. It needed to be very clear if I wanted to be put in the place in culture that I do. How does hometown and location play into your writing process? You’ve moved around a bit but Wisconsin is home again. How does that show up in your music? I’ve been very hellbent on making music in the Midwest, in Wisconsin. This is where I grew up and the people that I want to speak to are here. There’s something just as special about a small town as New York or LA. It’s just not as shined on. I’m one of those people who grew up in a small town, go to the skate park and I’d see a kid wearing a Crystal Castles hoodie. I’d be like, “Woah, that’s so cool.” There’s lots of people in these small places who those smaller artists and genres really speak to. The Midwest has inspired me the most. I’ve tried to go out to LA and New York, but it’s hard to feel that grit. Sometimes, you get lost in it because there’s so much going on. I like being here, being grounded in real life. I started this project here. I got a call that Zac Farro from Paramore wanted to work on it with me. I don’t know how to engineer. I can take things to a certain place, but when I went to him, he helped me finish it. We finished “orphan//,” then I met Mike Elizondo and we hit it off really well. He just got it. His studio was awesome. He gave the art the time it needed and he let me get messy. It’s been hard for me to find collaborators like that. I love that. It’s nice to know you still have faith in collaboration. You just needed the right fit. Exactly. Tell me about collaborating with Depop. How does fashion play a role in your artistic identity? I grew up poor and within that, you get a lot of hand-me-downs. You learn how to make things work. Then it becomes a social thing. I started kicking it with skaters and developed this ability to zoom out and see things from a broader view. I was seeing all the cliques and archetypes through their clothing. These kids wear Columbia and whatnot. Identity became important because I had to work with what I had. I had to figure out who Kenny was in the midst of all of it. I’d get hand me down jeans from my cousins and decide to cuff them. Small details started to interest me.

Music was driving me insane and I wasn’t sure how I could keep doing it. It didn’t feel sustainable.