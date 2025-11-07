Who Will Be in the Danity Kane Revival?

When Danity Kane reunited in 2014 as “DK3,” Aubrey O’Day said in an interview , “We corrected the damage,” re: coming back together as a unit.

Since then, there’s been a lot of “ Damage ” that has been sorted out. For the multi-platinum girl group who was formed on Diddy’s Making the Band in 2005, it’s clearly been a journey given the recent events surrounding their ex-founder. Aubrey has been outspoken, and Dawn literally testified at the Diddy trial earlier this year. Richard has since made it clear on X that she will not be a part of any sort of DK reunion.

So who will? Three weeks ago, Danity Kane announced “ The Untold Chapter ” tour in an Instagram post that has three silhouettes. One can assume and connect dots: are we gonna be getting Aubrey O’Day, Shannon Bex, and… Aundrea?

The third member has not been a part of any DK-related things since the group broke up in 2014 for the second time, but that might be exactly what makes her return feel right. Fans in the comments have been openly manifesting the lineup. Some called for a full five-member reunion — “the fans deserve ALL of you,” one user wrote — while others seem satisfied with any combination that brings the group’s story full circle. “If you gotta ask which three members this concert ain’t for you,” one fan quipped, to which the official DK account replied, “THAT PART.”

Whether or not Aundrea is the mystery silhouette, "The Untold Chapter" already feels bigger than nostalgia. The tagline — “This isn’t a comeback. It’s a revelation" — lands differently now. In 2025, with the music industry finally reckoning with the power structures that shaped the early 2000s, Danity Kane’s return reads less like a throwback and more like a reclamation.

After twenty years, Danity Kane’s story is more so about endurance than pop stardom. The same group once molded by the system is stepping back into the spotlight on their own terms. Whatever happens when those silhouettes step into the light, one thing’s clear: Danity Kane was never anyone’s creation but their own. Also, shoutout to “ Also, shoutout to “ All In a Day’s Work ” from the DK3 revival in 2014. That song hits.