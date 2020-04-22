Kim Gordon, Bill McMullen Reimagine Beastie Boys Album Art for Opening Ceremony

Earlier this month, famed director Spike Jonze released an in-depth documentary (and photo book) about the Beastie Boys. To celebrate, Opening Ceremony is launching a collaboration with the band in honor of their influence. Out today, the limited-edition collection is available exclusively on Farfetch and Browns.

The release features graphic pieces inspired by the multi-genre group's iconic music. To create the collection, Opening Ceremony enlisted the help of artists to reinterpret an album cover of the Beastie Boys in their own style. Among the designs are items printed with designs by Raymond Pettibon, Nejc Prah, Geoff McFetridge, Kim Gordon and Bill McMullen, splashed across black and white t-shirts and sweatshirts. The collection also features a black jumpsuit, a nod to when the Beastie Boys served us workwear before it was a trend in their "Intergalactic" music video and at the 2004 MTV Music Awards.

The launch coincides with Farfetch's efforts in continuing to #SupportBoutiques. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Farfetch's boutique partners are offering 25% off to shoppers. In return, Farfetch is reducing the cost of using their marketplace by 25%.

Head over to Farfetch to grab one of the pieces, ranging in price from $130 to $560.