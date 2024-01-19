It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Kim Gordon - "BYE BYE"

The legendary Kim Gordon returns with a wry, dissociated, industrial [checks notes] rap song? It’s a marvellously weird left-turn that still manages to sound like what Gordon’s been doing for the past decade or so.

Allie X - "Off With Her Tits"

Goth-pop singer Allie X’s new single is a tongue-in-cheek romp that recalls the work of Italo revival label Italians Do It Better and the darkly-toned French tech-house maven Gesaffelstein.

Mel 4Ever, Ayesha Erotica - "Tongues"

Mel 4Ever did the seemingly impossible: she got the legend Ayesha Erotica out of retirement. Their team-up is bombastic, silly, slick and totally brilliant – out-of-the-box pop brilliance.

Asake - "Only Me"

Nigerian superstar Asake is on a tear – not long after his victory-lap 2023 album Work of Art, he’s back with “Only Me,” a serene new track that builds to a heartwarming finale.

Shygirl, Boys Noize - "tell me"

Shygirl links up with Boys Noize on this breathy, intimate club heater, a slick and shimmering introduction to her new EP Club Shy.

Smerz - "My Producer"

“My Producer” is written and produced by Smerz under the guise of Allina, the fictitious pop star that debuted as part of All-In’s SS24 show in Paris. Taking on a new identity allows the cheeky Norwegian duo to branch out into a new zone – namely, crunchy, sleazy, sexy pop-rock a la Nine Inch Nails. It’s a fabulous, freaky reinvention.

LUCY - "In The Will"

LUCY’s new album 100% Prod I.V. does what it says on the tin: it’s 100% produced by I.V. On “In The Will,” that manifests in a song that’s disorienting and wistful, tying together Cooper B Handy’s lethargic flow with nostalgic dayglo synths.

Adrianne Lenker - "Sadness As A Gift"

“Sadness As A Gift” is a typically heartbreaking one from Big Thief’s Adrienne Lenker, its mournful country backing adds a classic-sounding veneer to her wise, but visceral, lyricism.

EKKSTACY, The Kid LAROI - "alright"

Teen pop sounds like The Drums now, which is fine by me – this is a solid throwback to Portamento era sadboy indie-pop, done with a loving touch.

Nicki Minaj, Future - "Press Play"

This cut from the Gag City PLUTO Edition of Pink Friday 2 finds Future in his comfort zone, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a taut, ingratiating addition to Nicki’s latest record.