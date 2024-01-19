Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now
By Shaad D'Souza
Jan 19, 2024
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Kim Gordon - "BYE BYE"
The legendary Kim Gordon returns with a wry, dissociated, industrial [checks notes] rap song? It’s a marvellously weird left-turn that still manages to sound like what Gordon’s been doing for the past decade or so.
Allie X - "Off With Her Tits"
Goth-pop singer Allie X’s new single is a tongue-in-cheek romp that recalls the work of Italo revival label Italians Do It Better and the darkly-toned French tech-house maven Gesaffelstein.
Mel 4Ever, Ayesha Erotica - "Tongues"
Mel 4Ever did the seemingly impossible: she got the legend Ayesha Erotica out of retirement. Their team-up is bombastic, silly, slick and totally brilliant – out-of-the-box pop brilliance.
Asake - "Only Me"
Nigerian superstar Asake is on a tear – not long after his victory-lap 2023 album Work of Art, he’s back with “Only Me,” a serene new track that builds to a heartwarming finale.
Shygirl, Boys Noize - "tell me"
Shygirl links up with Boys Noize on this breathy, intimate club heater, a slick and shimmering introduction to her new EP Club Shy.
Smerz - "My Producer"
“My Producer” is written and produced by Smerz under the guise of Allina, the fictitious pop star that debuted as part of All-In’s SS24 show in Paris. Taking on a new identity allows the cheeky Norwegian duo to branch out into a new zone – namely, crunchy, sleazy, sexy pop-rock a la Nine Inch Nails. It’s a fabulous, freaky reinvention.
LUCY - "In The Will"
LUCY’s new album 100% Prod I.V. does what it says on the tin: it’s 100% produced by I.V. On “In The Will,” that manifests in a song that’s disorienting and wistful, tying together Cooper B Handy’s lethargic flow with nostalgic dayglo synths.
Adrianne Lenker - "Sadness As A Gift"
“Sadness As A Gift” is a typically heartbreaking one from Big Thief’s Adrienne Lenker, its mournful country backing adds a classic-sounding veneer to her wise, but visceral, lyricism.
EKKSTACY, The Kid LAROI - "alright"
Teen pop sounds like The Drums now, which is fine by me – this is a solid throwback to Portamento era sadboy indie-pop, done with a loving touch.
Nicki Minaj, Future - "Press Play"
This cut from the Gag City PLUTO Edition of Pink Friday 2 finds Future in his comfort zone, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a taut, ingratiating addition to Nicki’s latest record.
Photography: Danielle Neu
Fashion
Rahi Chadda's Fashion Inspirations
Story by Mickey Boardman / Photography by Vadym Yatsun / Styling by Adele Cany / Makeup by India Rawlings / Hair by Danilo Giangreco
08 January
Music
A Frost Family Affair
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Tim Schutsky / Styling by Carma Flores
26 December
Internet
Merry Trishmas
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Alyssa Kazew / Styling by Ali Kornhauser / Makeup by Eden Symone Lattanzio / Hair by Gregg Lennon Jr.
21 December
Internet
DJ Mandy Wants Your Feedback
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography and direction by Julian Buchan / Styling by Marc Eram / Makeup by Marla Vazquez / Hair by Virginie Pineda
18 December
Art
Kerwin Frost Takes Collectibles Seriously
Story by Whitney Mallett / Creative direction by Pablo Rochat / Photography by Adam Powell / Styling by Malcolm Mammone / Production design by Wesley Goodrich
12 December