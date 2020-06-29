Nikki Blonsky: 'Mama I'm a Gay Girl Now!'

This Pride month has seen a number of notable celebrities share their queer truth. Earlier in June, Riverdale's Lili Reinhart came out as bisexual, this weekend Orange is The New Black's Taylor Schilling shared a picture with her girlfriend, musician Emily Ritz, and now Hairspray's Nikki Blonsky has an announcement of her own.

The 31-year-old actress and singer who rose to prominence as Tracy Turnblad in 2007's movie musical Hairspray shared her Pride on TikTok, posting a video of herself dancing and lip-synching to Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out."

Nikki Blonsky on TikTok www.tiktok.com

Blonsky captioned the clip "Hi, it's Nikki Blonsky from the movie I'm Gay! #pride #imcomingout #hairspray," in reference to her frequent social video introductions, where she starts: "Nikki Blonsky from the movie Hairspray."

The actress received an outpouring of support, with tweets like "happy #Pride to my queen, a true gay icon @NikkiBlonsky" and someone else tweeting "nikki blonsky from the movie hairspray coming out on tiktok just saved 2020 I think."

Former Hairspray co-star Brittany Snow even showed her support, commenting "YES YES YES girl. 🌈🌈🌈 -Your Amber," as did the movie's choreographer, Adam Shankman, who wrote "Wowza!!! Congrats baby! I love you to little lgbtqia pieces and let me just say, I know where you've been!"

Blonsky later made the news Instagram official, changing her bio to "Mama, I'm a Gay Girl Now!" a clever play on the the Hairspray song "Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now," and posting a photo that reads "I'M GAY" along with the caption "I'm coming out! 🌈🌈🌈 #pride." Congratulations, Nikki! We couldn't be happier for you.