Nicki Minaj is going to court over an addiction-related accusationn.

According to TMZ, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper and her legal team have filed a defamation lawsuit against a woman named Marley Green, who runs a popular celebrity gossip blog called "Nosey Heaux." The complaint is related to a video uploaded on Monday, September 12, in which Green allegedly says Minaj is "shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose.”

"Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it's true," she continues. "Fuck, listen. I can't even say allegedly with that because I, we all know it's true. I'm not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead." However, Minaj claims in the suit that she has never used cocaine.

Additionally, the filing also alleges that Green — who she accuses of working on behalf of an unnamed rival of the star — made "vile" comments about her infant son. Per the outlet's report, the blogger allegedly said the 1-year-old should get therapy, because he would grow up "to be a rapist too," in an apparent reference to his father and Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who was convicted in 1995 for attempted rape in the first-degree. She is seeking damages of no less than $75,000.

Despite Minaj's attorney, Judd Burstein, dubbing Green a "nobody... whose main accomplishments in life have been a string of criminal charges, bail jumping and bad debts," he did note that the video-in-question received 2,000 likes and was retweeted over 250 times on Twitter. As such, Burstein told TMZ that "my marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies," before adding that "eventually, the lesson will be learned."

"When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name 'Nosey Heaux' because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment," he continued. "Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate."

On the heels of the filing, Minaj also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the situation, tweeting out a screenshot of Burstein's quote in TMZ and writing, "Hmmm thinking if I should dish them out daily, weekly, orrrrr maybe even monthly."

"Now let’s hope the ppl you guys r doing all this dirty work for love you enough to hire top notch lawyers for you & to pay your bills once I own your blogs, your shows, those IG pages y’all tried to protect so bad," she said in a follow-up tweet. "Couple artists in the folder too. I’ll own your publishing. Duds."

Granted, it seems as if Green is standing her ground, as she later went on to tweet, “Nicki Minaj lied @TMZ."