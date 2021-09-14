Nicki Minaj skipped the 2021 Met Gala over its vaccination requirement.

Mere hours before the big event, the rapper told fans she wouldn't be at the Met because she didn't want to "risk" her son's health. Not only that, but Minaj also revealed that she'd already contracted COVID-19 following a video shoot and rehearsals for her canceled VMAs performance.

"Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?," Minaj tweeted, before going on to argue that Drake still got COVID after receiving the vaccine.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met," she continued in a follow-up post, adding that she'd get vaxxed once she'd "done enough research." And though she encouraged fans to wear proper CDC-approved masks, Minaj went on to claim that her cousin's friend "became impotent" after getting the vaccine, despite there being no hard evidence of it causing erectile dysfunction.

I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself. https://t.co/z1uo2OHO1b — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

For the most part, her stance on the matter was met with criticism with everyone from Hasan Piker to comedian Jen Kirkman to the Huffington Post's Philip Lewis pushing back against her tweets. But even so, Minaj tried to defend herself against the backlash by retweeting Lewis' post and asking if he was "mad [she is] her own person."

the world awaits your wonderful contribution to the scientific community !!!! — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 13, 2021

Reporting this tweet for spreading misinformation about health. — JEN KIRKMAN in BROOKLYN DEC 1-4 at UNION HALL (@JenKirkman) September 13, 2021

was this the research? https://t.co/l8MAcT8110 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 13, 2021

vaccine’s been out 9 months. that’s a lot of research…. https://t.co/jjgWTrloO2 — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 13, 2021

You have been tweeting about me for an hour. You not #Tide yet? Mad I’m my own person? Mad the internet can’t scare me away? It’s always someone who looks like you. Polls are very much a part of research. Real experiences, Open dialogue, etc. Go put on your red nose clown tingz. https://t.co/orBJREaCv6 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

"Mad the internet can't scare me away? It's always someone who looks like you. Polls are very much a part of research," she wrote in reference to his critique of her informal vaccine-related Twitter poll.

"Real experiences, Open dialogue, etc.," Minaj concluded. "Go put on your red nose clown tingz."

That said, you can see what else people are saying about her tweets, below.

Nicki I love you to death, but you were wrong. The vaccine absolutely significantly reduces the chances of hospitalization and serious illness. Please I beg, let's stay educated on this topic and trust the scientists and doctor who have worked tirelessly to help us end this. Ily — σηιкανσσ∂σσ  (@0nikavoodooo) September 13, 2021

Watching YouTube videos and reading blogs is not "research." Talk to your doctor. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 13, 2021

Your own research? Do you have a team of scientists running clinical trials out of a spare bedroom? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 13, 2021