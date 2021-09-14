Nicki Minaj skipped the 2021 Met Gala over its vaccination requirement.

Mere hours before the big event, the rapper told fans she wouldn't be at the Met because she didn't want to "risk" her son's health. Not only that, but Minaj also revealed that she'd already contracted COVID-19 following a video shoot and rehearsals for her canceled VMAs performance.

"Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?," Minaj tweeted, before going on to argue that Drake still got COVID after receiving the vaccine.

Related | So Is Anwar Hadid Anti-Vaxx or Not?

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met," she continued in a follow-up post, adding that she'd get vaxxed once she'd "done enough research." And though she encouraged fans to wear proper CDC-approved masks, Minaj went on to claim that her cousin's friend "became impotent" after getting the vaccine, despite there being no hard evidence of it causing erectile dysfunction.

For the most part, her stance on the matter was met with criticism with everyone from Hasan Piker to comedian Jen Kirkman to the Huffington Post's Philip Lewis pushing back against her tweets. But even so, Minaj tried to defend herself against the backlash by retweeting Lewis' post and asking if he was "mad [she is] her own person."

"Mad the internet can't scare me away? It's always someone who looks like you. Polls are very much a part of research," she wrote in reference to his critique of her informal vaccine-related Twitter poll.

"Real experiences, Open dialogue, etc.," Minaj concluded. "Go put on your red nose clown tingz."

That said, you can see what else people are saying about her tweets, below.

Photo via Getty / Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like