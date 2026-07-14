We Played Celebrity 'I Spy' at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Sunrise pilates and pickleball have been replaced with soccer watch parties as the hottest thing for just about everyone. Cities across the country have seen bars filled with enthusiastic spectators. It’s a World Cup summer, a canon event that only swings around every four years. And what is the World Cup if not 39 days of seeing the hottest people on bar screens and living room televisions? For a lucky few, those views are even fieldside. Of course, we have the star athletes to gawk at, but as one tunes in, they may be surprised by some other sightings. Because this World Cup is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, there is no shortage of A-listers caught on camera. How lucky, that favorite Hollywood stars did not have to travel too far to enjoy the popular tournament.

So who exactly has the soccer — or, to really channel what the tournament is about, football — cameras caught amidst the thousands of viewers in stadiums?

Paris Hilton Starting off strong is none other than Paris Hilton. One could never do a celebrity sighting or outfit breakdown without the original It Girl. The tabloids love her. During the U.S.A. and Turkey group stage match, Paris Hilton wore Adidas’ U.S.A. 1994 Denim Graphic Fashion Jersey personalized with a matching mini skirt, some bedazzling, a thick red choker and beige suede knee-high boots. Talk about red, white and blue. But Paris Hilton was far from the only celebrity in attendance, with others like Will Ferrell wearing a visor promoting his upcoming Netflix project The Hawk, Leonardo DiCaprio attempting to hide from the cameras, and many more. At the same match, film fanatics were treated to a sighting of Fight Club's beloved duo: Brad Pitt and Edward Norton reunited once more.

Edward Norton, Brad Pitt and Colin Farrell Personally, this PAPER writer found the different approaches they took in showing up for the event almost comical. Talk about not discussing what to wear in the group chat. (Ed. note: Apologies for my Gen Z writer. Yes, that is also Colin Farrell sat up front.)

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz My editor, Joan Summers, popped in to say that the world’s hottest couple, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, were also seen cozying up to their famous friends at the same match. It’s always nice to see Bardem and Cruz look like any other mother and father — in the literal and figurative sense.

Tyla Before them, Tyla wore a gorgeous dress showcasing South Africa’s colors, in which she sang the country's anthem at the inaugural match of the tournament: South Africa versus Mexico. She killed it not once but twice. For the U.S. and Paraguay match, where she performed “Game Time” with Future, she looked phenomenal in comfy yet stylish, blue balloon pants. White stars adorned the sleeves and a cropped t-shirt, reinforcing her — ahem — star quality.

Sabrina Carpenter and Friends Sabrina Carpenter shocked some fans online when the cameras caught her at the Ecuador versus Germany game. When she was snapped looking through binoculars, some speculated if she was looking for a particular player on the field — I mean, I get it; if I were there, I’d also want a closer look at players like Ecuador’s Piero Hincapié. While wearing a blue and white mini golf polo dress, per usual, her hair looked fantastic. She can rock a chic Hollywood blowout any day.

Courtney Love Famous rockstar Courtney Love also popped up at the Quarter Final match between Spain and Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium on July 10, 2026. My editor would like to point out her artistic phone case and orange iPhone, a bold choice for the Hole superstar.

Camila Cabello No need to question if all celebrities attended these matches without much excitement for the sport, when Camila Cabello exists. She gets it; the World Cup is an all-consuming fascination. And talk about a cute look for a match. Her outfit radiated her joy for the game with a Brazil long sleeve and a matching yellow flower in her curly hair.





Travis Scott and iShowSpeed Travis Scott, another Brazil fan, did not disappoint with his look supporting the team against Morocco. Some people hate them, some people love them: jorts. This writer thinks that people should wear what they want. His jorts were paired with chunky jewelry and the Brazil jersey made him look sporty — right at home, really. He later revisited his hometown, Houston, to see Portugal face Uzbekistan with his children, and once again, no complaints here. Matching shirts with his daughter, the family looked very cute. Also, spot famous streamer iShowSpeed sat right next to him. Keeping up with the youth, Travis! I wonder if the kids are fans.

Posh Spice It's Posh Spice! Chic as always in a silky sleeveless top and white pants, looking nonplussed as ever to be at a football match. That’s it for our small game of “I Spy.” Not the worst way to spend 90 minutes of soccer, we'd say.