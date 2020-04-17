Pornhub's Asa Akira Stars in a 'Herotica' Fashion Campaign

Back in February, a cast of all-asian adult film stars walked the Fall 2020 runway for Namilia, the sex-positive fashion label helmed by Berlin-based duo Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl. Among them was Asa Akira, who was dressed in a black bodysuit and robe with "COCK WRECKER" printed on the sleeves.

Related | Namilia Put Porn Stars on the Runway

The Pornhub ambassador, who has starred in more than 500 adult films won the coveted AVN Female Performer of the Year Award in 2013 (the second Asian person to do so), also stars in the corresponding campaign for the collection. Titled "Herotica," Akira fronts the Cameron Tidball-Sciullo-lensed images alongside models Symone Lu and Yue Yao.

For the Fall 2020 collection, the brand wanted to celebrate Asian communities because of the stereotypes often enforced on them in sex and porn more so than other cultures, according to Li. (He grew up in Germany and was raised by Chinese parents.)

Related | The Incredible Nuance of Porn Makeup

This translated into silhouettes that were inspired by traditional qipao dresses and infusing them with elements of goth youth, lingerie and racing/motocross. Materials like crystal embroideries, patent PVC and Chinese silk brocades emphasize the women empowerment message the brand has long championed.