For as much as we talk about Missy Elliott's singular style, particularly through her incredible music video filmography and early red carpet looks, luxury designers not exactly fallen over themselves to work with the rap legend. Save for a memorable Marc Jacobs campaign a few years ago, Elliott has largely flown under the radar when it comes to high fashion projects.

Which is why it's so refreshing to see Elliott picked as one of Bottega Veneta's list of collaborators for their first digital magazine — an online quarterly publication that was unveiled today with "Issue One." Inside, she sports two of the brand's signature puffer jackets, flashy jewelry, bright neon sunglasses and a gold pendant with the word "iconic" proudly displayed.

"Oooooweee🔥🔥🔥😎🕶👓," she captioned the photos on her Instagram, which were shot by fellow BV collaborator Tyrone Elebon. Other creatives enlisted to contribute to the brand's digital magazine include Barbara Hulanicki, Tyler Mitchell and Kelsey Lu. Inside are several editorials of models in head-to-toe Bottega Veneta plus studio shots of their signature padded accessories.

The issue coincides with the release in stores of "Salon 01," the collection shown in an intimate setting last fall in London in front of guests like Kanye West and Rosie Huntington-Whitley. It marks the brand's first big project since quietly disappearing from social media earlier this year. It will publish four times a year timed to the launch of collections hitting stores.

See more at ISSUEDBYBOTTEGA.COM.