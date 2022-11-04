Drake has dropped new music, and as usual, he’s starting beef. In a lyric on “Circo Loco” from his new album joint album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, Drake implies that Megan Thee Stallion lied about being shot by Tory Lanez.

“This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/ She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling,” Drake raps. Is nothing off-limits for the alleged loverboy?

The lyric refers to the 2020 incident between Megan and Tory Lanez that resulted in two gunshot wounds to Megan Thee Stallion’s feet. Megan alleges that Lanez shot her during an argument. The conversation around the shooting was quickly polluted with misogyny, misogynoir and disbelief over the Houston rapper’s claims of abuse.

Following Drake’s “Circo Loco” lyric, Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to clear the air again. In a series of Tweets, the Houston rapper seems to address Drake and the large rap industry’s use of her name and interpersonal trauma as a punchline.

In a later tweet speaking more directly to the indecent with Lanez and Drake’s lyric, Megan called out people making jokes about her shooting.

Drake and his album collaborator 21 Savage have not responded to the backlash the lyric received.

Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to an assault charge related to the alleged shooting and will face trial on November 28 after his original trial date of September 13 got pushed due to scheduling conflicts. Until then, Lanez will remain under house arrest.

In other Drake diss-related lyric news, T.I. seems to have said his friend drunkenly peed on Drake in the lyrics to his newest song "We Did It Big." Let's focus on that.