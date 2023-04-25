Maren Morris to Tucker Carlson: 'Happy Monday, MotherTucker'

Honestly, Maren Morris seems incredibly cool.

The renowned country music star and frequent activist shared a very special message for Tucker Carlson on Monday after he was promptly fired from Fox News. On Instagram Stories, she captioned an old screenshot from Tucker's show with "Happy Monday, MotherTucker." She followed it up with a second story that read, "The only Tuckers allowed are drag queens."

She also shared a meme about Tucker's replacement, which went viral shortly after news of his sudden departure was announced. Shoutout to fellow Succession fan Maren Morris!

Morris' understandable resentment for the former Fox News host stems from her "feud" with Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, in 2022. Amid news of growing anti-trans sentiments, Aldean posted on Instagram: "I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

In response, singer Cassadee Pope tweeted: "You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice." Morris, in the replies, chimed in as well. "It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

In response to the backlash, Aldean appeared on Carlson's Fox News program, where she told the host, "I'm advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough; they should have parents who love them and advocate for them regardless." The segment featured a chyron that dubbed Morris a "lunatic country music person." In response, Morris made it her profile picture.

As for Carlson, sources tell just about every outlet that he was fired for a slew of lawsuits Fox News is fielding because of his on-air persona. For instance, after the host claimed that Dominion helped rig the presidential elections in favor of Joe Biden, they sued and recently settled the defamation case for $787.5 million dollars.