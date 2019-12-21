Today, it was announced that Mama Cax, the influential Haitian-American model and activist born Cacsmy Brutus, died in London at age 30. Cax was well-known for her advocacy for people with disabilities working in fashion, as well as her distinct runway presence.

Related | The Chromat Runway Continues to Champion Body Diversity

The New York native's notable breakthrough came in Chromat's spring 2019 show, during which she walked the runway with an embellished prosthetic leg. From there came high-profile gigs with brands like Tommy Hilfiger and ASOS, a 2018 Teen Vogue cover alongside activists Jillian Mercado and Chelsea Werner, and recognition as one of Glamour's 2019 Women of the Year.



Cax also walked last September during Rihanna's Savage x Fenty runway show in New York. Rihanna paid tribute to the model, calling her a "queen" and a "powerhouse."

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Cax's strength in the face of ongoing health struggles was also a huge source of inspiration for many. Her right leg was amputated at age 15 after developing a rare form of bone cancer that metastasized to her lungs. Up until last week, she shared that she'd discovered blood clots while on a trip to London. Despite her challenges, Cax played a huge role in helping shape fashion's evolving face, celebrating body diversity for an audience of hundreds of thousands.

Her impact is clear, as fashion and entertainment insiders from Aaron Philip to Jameela Jamil, as well as supporters of the body positivity movement and amputee community, have all shared emotional messages in the wake of her untimely passing.